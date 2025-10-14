Wondershare Technology: Wondershare Showcases AI-Powered Innovations at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Driving Digital Transformation Across the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in creativity and productivity software solutions, has officially presented its latest AI-powered technologies at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 under the theme "More AI, More Possibilities." The company is showcasing a full suite of intelligent software designed to help enterprises and creators enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and unlock new possibilities for innovation. Marking its second consecutive appearance at the region's largest technology event, Wondershare reaffirms its long-term commitment to the Middle East market.

Wondershare's continued participation in GITEX reflects its deepening presence in the region. Over the past year, its AI-powered solutions have seen growing adoption across key industries-including energy, finance, logistics, IT, aerospace, and education-helping organizations address industry-specific challenges. In line with its GITEX theme, "More AI, More Possibilities," these solutions demonstrate how AI can unlock new opportunities across industries. Building on this growing momentum, Wondershare is showcasing a comprehensive lineup of AI-powered solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the region, including PDFelement, EdrawMax, EdrawMind, ToMoviee AI, and Filmora.

Making its first offline debut at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, PDFelement V12 takes center stage as a comprehensive AI-powered document management solution designed to meet the complex needs of enterprises. The latest version introduces Smart Redact, which automatically detects and encrypts sensitive data across more than 70 field types to meet strict compliance standards. Professional Translation ensures industry-specific accuracy in sectors like law, medicine, and finance, enabling seamless cross-border collaboration. Meanwhile, Admin Console provides centralized control over AI, cloud, and e-sign access, enhancing security and preventing misuse. Together, these capabilities empower organizations to streamline document workflows, safeguard critical information, and accelerate digital transformation at scale.

Alongside PDFelement, ToMoviee AI empowers users to generate short promotional clips from text within minutes. EdrawMax integrates AI-based diagram generation to help visualize complex systems efficiently, while EdrawMind enables structured ideation and real-time teamwork. Filmora combines advanced AI features with over 2.3 million creative assets, making professional-grade content creation more accessible and cost-efficient for teams of all sizes.

Throughout the exhibition, Wondershare's AI solutions have drawn strong attention through a series of live demonstrations and hands-on sessions. Crowds gathered around the PDFelement V12 demo area to see its Smart Redact feature in action, with enterprise visitors noting its potential to support compliance-heavy workflows in legal and financial settings. ToMoviee AI also attracted marketers and educators eager to test its text-to-video capabilities, creating short promotional clips within minutes. This enthusiastic response highlights the practical impact of Wondershare's AI technologies and their ability to transform everyday enterprise operations.

"As the region accelerates its digital agenda, enterprises need partners who understand both the technology and the local context" said Rocky, Global Head of Government and Enterprise Business at Wondershare. "Wondershare's AI-powered solutions are designed to make transformation tangible-enhancing productivity, safeguarding data, and unleashing creativity."

Artificial intelligence has rapidly evolved from a conceptual frontier into a core economic pillar on a global scale. According to a Microsoft-sponsored IDC study, the adoption of generative AI has surged worldwide, rising from 55% in 2023 to 75% in 2024. In the Middle East, governments are integrating AI into national strategies and investing heavily in infrastructure to foster innovation. The UAE is leading this charge: under its UAE National AI Strategy 2031 and Dubai's D33 economic agenda, AI is projected to contribute 14% to the national GDP by 2030. Initiatives such as the Technology Innovation Institute's Falcon LLM series and the launch of the region's first Nvidia AI Technology Center reflect the country's ambition to establish itself as a global benchmark for AI leadership.

Against this backdrop, GITEX GLOBAL 2025 brings together over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors. Spanning AI, cloud, cybersecurity, mobility, and digital cities, the event serves as a global platform for showcasing emerging technologies, exploring industry trends, and forging cross-border collaborations that shape the digital future.

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

