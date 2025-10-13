Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2025 21:42 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB: According to S&P Global Ratings, MAXIMA GRUPE UAB plans to divest its businesses in Poland and Bulgaria have no impact on its credit rating

On October 10, 2025, the international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings assessed the planned changes at MAXIMA GRUPE. Following the review, MAXIMA GRUPE's BB+ credit rating with a stable outlook remained unchanged.

In its review, S&P Global Ratings notes that the planned separation of MAXIMA GRUPE operations in Poland and Bulgaria will reduce the group's size, geographical diversification, and growth prospects. At the same time, the separation will allow the transfer of lease and financial obligations related to these activities, so the financial leverage calculated according to S&P Global Ratings' methodology should be lower than the previously forecast 2.4x in 2025.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the transaction will have no direct impact on MAXIMA GRUPE individual credit profile of 'bb+' or its issuer credit rating of 'BB+'. Nevertheless, S&P Global Ratings may still review MAXIMA GRUPE rating once more information about changes in the company's business strategy and capital structure becomes available.

Prior to the transfer of the spun-off companies, MAXIMA GRUPE decided to redeem €240 million worth of bonds maturing in July 2027 ahead of schedule.

Additional Information

MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB manages retail chains "Maxima" (in the Baltic countries), "Stokrotka" (in Poland), "T Market" (in Bulgaria), and the online food store "Barbora," operating in the Baltic countries.

MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB is part of the "Vilniaus prekyba" group of companies. Through its other subsidiary companies, "Vilniaus prekyba" controls investments in retail and pharmacy chains, as well as real estate development and rental service companies in the Baltic countries, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.

Contact Person
Lukas Radžiunas
Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications
lukas.radziunas@maximagrupe.eu


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.