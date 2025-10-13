MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB: According to S&P Global Ratings, MAXIMA GRUPE UAB plans to divest its businesses in Poland and Bulgaria have no impact on its credit rating

On October 10, 2025, the international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings assessed the planned changes at MAXIMA GRUPE. Following the review, MAXIMA GRUPE's BB+ credit rating with a stable outlook remained unchanged.

In its review, S&P Global Ratings notes that the planned separation of MAXIMA GRUPE operations in Poland and Bulgaria will reduce the group's size, geographical diversification, and growth prospects. At the same time, the separation will allow the transfer of lease and financial obligations related to these activities, so the financial leverage calculated according to S&P Global Ratings' methodology should be lower than the previously forecast 2.4x in 2025.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the transaction will have no direct impact on MAXIMA GRUPE individual credit profile of 'bb+' or its issuer credit rating of 'BB+'. Nevertheless, S&P Global Ratings may still review MAXIMA GRUPE rating once more information about changes in the company's business strategy and capital structure becomes available.

Prior to the transfer of the spun-off companies, MAXIMA GRUPE decided to redeem €240 million worth of bonds maturing in July 2027 ahead of schedule.

Additional Information

MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB manages retail chains "Maxima" (in the Baltic countries), "Stokrotka" (in Poland), "T Market" (in Bulgaria), and the online food store "Barbora," operating in the Baltic countries.

MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB is part of the "Vilniaus prekyba" group of companies. Through its other subsidiary companies, "Vilniaus prekyba" controls investments in retail and pharmacy chains, as well as real estate development and rental service companies in the Baltic countries, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.

Contact Person

Lukas Radžiunas

Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications

lukas.radziunas@maximagrupe.eu