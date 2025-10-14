Anzeige
14.10.2025
WKN: 865623 | ISIN: NO0003921009
14.10.25 | 09:42
1,190 Euro
-2,22 % -0,027
14.10.2025 07:06 Uhr
DNO ASA: Q3 2025 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call

Oslo, 14 October 2025 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will publish its Q3 2025 operating and interim financial results on 6 November at 07:00 (CET). A videoconference call with executive management will follow at 10:00 (CET). Today, the Company provides an update on production, sales volumes and other selected information for the quarter.

Volumes (boepd)

Gross operated productionQ3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024
Kurdistan46,57274,76084,212
North Sea11,5085,526-
Net entitlement productionQ3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024
Kurdistan14,44918,67517,607
North Sea77,32333,34811,236
SalesQ3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024
Kurdistan14,44918,67517,607
North Sea79,41932,39315,307
Equity accounted production (net)Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024
Côte d'Ivoire3,1433,1742,842


Selected cash flow items

DNO's share of oil from the Tawke license during the quarter was sold to local buyers. All payments were made to the Company in advance of oil deliveries.

In the third quarter, DNO paid a dividend of NOK 0.375 per share (totaling USD 36.2 million), which represents NOK 1.50 per share on an annualized basis. DNO also paid two tax instalments totaling USD 52.9 million in Norway related to estimated 2025 taxable results on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

On the financing side, during the quarter DNO repaid the USD 300 million bank bridge loan facility which was entered into in June towards the acquisition of Sval Energi Group AS.


North Sea exploration

DNO participated in two exploration wells on the NCS in the quarter. The Vidsyn well in PL586 (25 percent interest) was spudded on 14 June, completed on 31 July and has been announced as a discovery. The Page well in PL1086 (50 percent operated interest) was spudded on 1 September and drilling was ongoing as of end of the quarter.


Earnings call login details

Please visit www.dno.no for login details ahead of the call.


Disclaimer

The information contained in this release is based on a preliminary assessment of the Company's Q3 2025 operating and interim financial results and may be subject to change.

-

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

-

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway's oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


