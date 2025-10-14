Pulsar Helium Mobilizes Drill Rig and Ancillary Equipment to Site at Topaz Project, Minnesota, USA

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a leading helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that the drill rig and supporting equipment has been mobilized and is due to arrive at the Company's flagship Topaz Project in Minnesota, USA this Wednesday. Up to ten additional wells are to be drilled, with the campaign designed to further define the geometry, extent, and productivity of the helium-bearing reservoir identified in previous drilling and flow-testing campaigns.

Drilling of the first well, Jetstream #3, is anticipated to commence later this week. Pulsar personnel, including the Company's President & CEO, Chief Financial Officer, and Operations Manager, are on site overseeing final preparations.

The program will comprise up to ten wells targeting helium-bearing zones at depths between 1,500 to 3,900 feet (~450 to 1,200 metres). Drill depths will be refined based on geological modelling to ensure complete penetration of the reservoir at each location. Operations will run on a continuous 24-hour basis using rotating crews to maximize efficiency and minimize downtime.

Data collected throughout the campaign, including gas shows, core samples, and downhole measurements, will be analyzed in real time. These results will enable Pulsar to refine its reservoir model, confirm continuity between well locations, and identify optimal sites for future production infrastructure.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

"The mobilization of the drill rig signals the start of an exciting new phase at Topaz. Building on the strong results from Jetstream #1 and #2, this next program is critical in confirming the scale of Minnesota's helium potential. Each well will bring us closer to quantifying the resource, advancing Topaz toward commercial development, and reinforcing Pulsar's role in strengthening U.S. helium supply chains."

About the Rig

The wells will be drilled by Timberline Drilling Inc., using a Christensen CT20 that has a drilling depth capacity of 8,000 feet (2,435 meters). The Christensen CT20 is safe, ergonomic and environmentally friendly. The rig is an ideal choice for surface core drilling anywhere in the world. Available with truck or crawler mounted versions, the Christensen CT20 can easily be transported and maneuvered.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz project is located in northern Minnesota, USA, where Pulsar is the first mover and holds exclusive leases. Drilling at the Jetstream #1 appraisal well reached a total depth ("TD") of 5,100 feet (1,555 meters) in January 2025, successfully penetrating the entire interpreted helium-bearing reservoir and beyond. Drilling of the Jetstream #2 appraisal well was completed on February 1, 2025, reaching a TD of 5,638 feet (1,718 meters). In August 2025, the Jetstream #1 well was successfully flow-tested using a wellhead compressor, delivering a peak gas flow rate of approximately 1.3 million cubic feet per day with a sustained flow of 7-8% helium (as helium-4). Recent laboratory analyses have also confirmed the presence of helium-3 in measurable concentrations, representing one of the highest naturally occurring helium-3 values publicly reported in a terrestrial gas reservoir. The forthcoming multi-well drilling campaign will build on these results to expand Pulsar's understanding of the reservoir and advance Topaz toward development.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

