Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
14.10.2025 09:58 Uhr
Destination Events Ltd: Stars Line-up to Celebrate 40 Years of the London Parade

The World Will be Watching

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This New Year's Day, the streets of London will once again erupt in a burst of colour and music, as the city welcomes the World to the landmark 40th London Parade, organised by Destination Events.

The forthcoming parade, formerly known as London's New Year's Day Parade, promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, boasting a stellar line-up that truly captures the event's global appeal. British pop sensation Sam Ryder will grace the festivities, alongside new kids on the block 'The Enchanted Sons'. All of whom will be joined by beloved children's TV star Andy Day and his giant dinosaurs!

The renowned Dream Engine will dazzle crowds with their balletic balloon artistry, adding a touch of theatrical magic to the day.

Alongside these headline acts, more than 8,000 performers from around the world will take part, ensuring that the 40th London Parade is a vibrant celebration of talent, creativity, and community spirit - fit to wow the World.

The parade will attract a huge global audience, with 500,000 spectators expected to line the iconic route and more than 1,000 TV stations being fed the event live. More than 300 stations on the PBS network will screen the entire event.

The star-studded line-up is led by two of the UK's most celebrated musical talents.

BRIT and Emmy nominated singer, songwriter and musician Sam Ryder shot to fame with his viral covers and represented the United Kingdom at Eurovision 2022 with the uplifting anthem "Space Man". Known for his powerful vocals and infectious energy, Sam's performance will follow his new album Heartland due on October 17th, and his biggest headline show to date at Wembley Arena on November 6th.

Executive Director Joe Bone said, "It's going to be epic. This stella line-up brings a dynamic blend of contemporary pop and timeless soul to the 40th London Parade, ensuring a truly memorable celebration for all attending, our global TV audience and the millions that watch our stream."

www.londonparade.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63916bf7-819a-4e49-a5ad-6bdbc0137e45



Contact: Dan Kirkby dan@dkpr.co.uk

