Dienstag, 14.10.2025
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 10:00 Uhr
Modirum Platforms Launches M Orbit -Intelligence Platform for Critical Infrastructure Protection and Public Safety

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Built in alignment with European technology sovereignty principles, M Orbit offers a secure, fully EU-compliant alternative to non-European platforms. The system supports on-premise and sovereign cloud deployments, ensuring full data control and adherence to the highest cybersecurity standards.

Modirum Platforms today announced the launch of M Orbit, a next-generation intelligence and analytics platform designed for telecommunications, public safety, and critical communications sectors. The launch takes place at GITEX Dubai, one of the world's most significant technology events, underscoring Modirum's growing role as a European leader in AI-driven, mission-critical technologies.

"M Orbit represents the next evolution in intelligent communication and situational awareness," said Tero Silvola, CEO of Modirum Group. "It brings together real-time data, AI-based pattern recognition, and deep analytics to help authorities and network operators act faster, protect better, and make decisions with confidence."

Built in alignment with European technology sovereignty principles, M Orbit offers a secure, fully EU-compliant alternative to non-European platforms. The system supports on-premise and sovereign cloud deployments, ensuring full data control and adherence to the highest cybersecurity standards.

One of M Orbit's first use cases has been in drone detection and GPS jamming analysis. The platform's AI engine identifies anomalies in positioning and communication data, builds real-time situational awareness, and provides clear, data-backed recommendations for authorities - from detection to protection. This capability gives governments and public safety organizations a proactive toolset to counter emerging aerial and electronic threats.

"M Orbit allows our customers to choose the operating environment from on-prem, hybrid or sovereign cloud ensuring the best possible match with their security policies and scalability requirements," Silvola added.

M Orbit is now being introduced to selected critical infrastructure clients, with pilot programs launching in early 2026.

Learn more: https://modirumplatforms.com/m-orbit

CONTACT:

marketing@modirumplatforms.com
www.modirumplatforms.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/23776/4249650/9a4b71d232c8218f_org.png

Logo Blue Horizontal

https://mb.cision.com/Public/23776/4249650/8dceba51c4e5f768_org.gif

Modirum Platfo r ms Launches M Orbit

https://mb.cision.com/Public/23776/4249650/b0e2c5a7f5515413_org.jpeg

Modirum Platforms launches M Orbit AI Turning Critical Signals into Actionable Decisions

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/modirum-platforms-launches-m-orbit-intelligence-platform-for-critical-infrastructure-protection-and-public-safety-302583147.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
