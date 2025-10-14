Anzeige
14.10.2025 10:10 Uhr
The 7th China Helicopter Exposition: Latest helicopter tech to be showcased at expo in north China's Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 7th China Helicopter Exposition is scheduled to take place in north China's Tianjin Airport Economic Zone from October 16 to 19.

To date, the event has drawn close to 400 enterprises from over 30 countries and regions, marking the highest number of participants in the expo's history. Notably, all six of the world's leading helicopter prime manufacturers will attend the expo.

Spanning a total exhibition area of 160,000 square meters, this year's expo features nearly 200 booths grouped into ten major categories. These categories cover complete helicopters, electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircrafts (eVTOLs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), engines, airborne equipment, ground-based gear, and supporting services.

As the world's only professional helicopter exhibition that incorporates flight demonstrations, this year's expo will host six flight shows in total. The aircraft taking part in these demonstrations include 8 CAIC Z-10 attack helicopters, 2 Harbin Z-20 tactical utility helicopters, and the Z-20 assault variant, which will make its first public flight appearance.

In the static ground exhibition area, among the 52 displayed aircrafts, 38 helicopters encompass both the active mainstay models of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Aviation and globally acclaimed star models: the Z-8L wide-body transport helicopter, the KVD002 reconnaissance-and-attack integrated UAV, and international models such as the Airbus H135 and Leonardo AW139 will be showcased.

Additionally, domestic civil aircraft like AVIC's AC312E and AC311A will demonstrate versatile application scenarios, ranging from emergency rescue to medical transportation.

Source: The 7th China Helicopter Exposition



Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

