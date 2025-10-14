ILIKOS Consulting Group: ILIKOS and Zapyrus have partnered to equip MedTech CRO business development teams with the tools and insights to win high-value opportunities in a competitive global market

PAPHOS, Cyprus and TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Aims of the Partnership:

Combine strategic business consulting with actionable sales & marketing intelligence to accelerate revenue generation and maximize deal conversion.

Enable MedTech BD teams to identify, track, and act on actionable market signals more efficiently and effectively.

In a market where innovation cycles are tightening and competition for customer attention is fierce, business development teams must rely on more than just instinct. It is critical that they utilize a data-driven, execution-ready approach combined with consistency, persistence and industry knowledge. This partnership merges ILIKOS' recognized expertise in building and implementing tailored business development methodologies with Zapyrus' leading sales and market intelligence platform, which pinpoints the right prospects at the right time.

"Too often, service providers in the clinical research industry have either the strategy or the methodology but not both working in sync," said Elias Sayias, Founder and CEO of ILIKOS. "By combining our expertise in commercial strategy and business development methodology with Zapyrus' powerful market intelligence software, we're giving MedTech BD teams the capability to focus their efforts where they will deliver the most impact."

Zapyrus' platform provides MedTech business development teams with timely, actionable insights and 360-degree knowledge of critical development indicators allowing them to detect key buying signals, understand competitive landscapes, and conduct tactical outreach. Zapyrus covers medical device, IVD, SaMD company intel around the globe. It's a one stop shop for clinical data, public PRs, financial data, and proprietary machine learning predictability data.

"At Zapyrus, our mission is to empower business development professionals with the right information at the right time," said Dr. Kevin Saem, Brand Founder and Managing Director of Zapyrus "In partnering with ILIKOS means we enable our clients to obtain key knowledge and translate it to effective BD methodology, with strategies and processes proven to deliver results."

