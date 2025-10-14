Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
14.10.2025 10:24 Uhr
ILIKOS Consulting Group: ILIKOS and Zapyrus have partnered to equip MedTech CRO business development teams with the tools and insights to win high-value opportunities in a competitive global market

PAPHOS, Cyprus and TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Aims of the Partnership:

  • Combine strategic business consulting with actionable sales & marketing intelligence to accelerate revenue generation and maximize deal conversion.
  • Enable MedTech BD teams to identify, track, and act on actionable market signals more efficiently and effectively.

In a market where innovation cycles are tightening and competition for customer attention is fierce, business development teams must rely on more than just instinct. It is critical that they utilize a data-driven, execution-ready approach combined with consistency, persistence and industry knowledge. This partnership merges ILIKOS' recognized expertise in building and implementing tailored business development methodologies with Zapyrus' leading sales and market intelligence platform, which pinpoints the right prospects at the right time.

"Too often, service providers in the clinical research industry have either the strategy or the methodology but not both working in sync," said Elias Sayias, Founder and CEO of ILIKOS. "By combining our expertise in commercial strategy and business development methodology with Zapyrus' powerful market intelligence software, we're giving MedTech BD teams the capability to focus their efforts where they will deliver the most impact."

Zapyrus' platform provides MedTech business development teams with timely, actionable insights and 360-degree knowledge of critical development indicators allowing them to detect key buying signals, understand competitive landscapes, and conduct tactical outreach. Zapyrus covers medical device, IVD, SaMD company intel around the globe. It's a one stop shop for clinical data, public PRs, financial data, and proprietary machine learning predictability data.

"At Zapyrus, our mission is to empower business development professionals with the right information at the right time," said Dr. Kevin Saem, Brand Founder and Managing Director of Zapyrus "In partnering with ILIKOS means we enable our clients to obtain key knowledge and translate it to effective BD methodology, with strategies and processes proven to deliver results."

About ILIKOS Consulting Group
ILIKOS Consulting Group is a hands-on business consultancy based in Cyprus and Greece, supporting service providers in clinical research, biopharma/MedTech, and investment companies. ILIKOS specializes in building and executing commercial strategies that combine effective business development with top quality, cost efficiency, and alignment to evolving market dynamics.
Learn more: www.goilikos.com

For inquiries:
Elias Sayias, BSc. CCRA
Founder & CEO
Email: esayias@goilikos.com

About Zapyrus
Zapyrus is a leading sales and market intelligence platform designed for business development professionals in the MedTech industry. It enables users to identify, track, and leverage key market indicators allowing for more targeted, timely, and effective outreach. By turning market signals into actionable opportunities, Zapyrus helps teams build stronger relationships and accelerate business growth.
Learn more: www.zapyrus.com

For inquiries:
Kevin Saem, Ph.D.
Founder & Managing Director
Email: kevin.saem@zapyrus.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ilikos-and-zapyrus-have-partnered-to-equip-medtech-cro-business-development-teams-with-the-tools-and-insights-to-win-high-value-opportunities-in-a-competitive-global-market-302579033.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
