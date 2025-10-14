LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global biohacking market accelerates toward $108.57 billion by 2029 (source) - tripling in just five years - elegant hoopoe is bringing Silicon Valley's longevity obsession to mainstream healthcare with a 12-week programme assigning each client a personalised "longevity score" based on 56 biomarkers.

The company, which has delivered 30,000+ treatments across the UAE, is now accelerating its 200+ clinic expansion across North America and Europe with a model that transforms biohacking from experimental self-optimisation into clinically validated, data-driven preventive medicine as accessible as a gym membership.

What began as an elite trend among tech executives and athletes has evolved into a fundamental shift in how people approach health. Analysis of 61+ million social posts reveals biohacking has gone mainstream, with consumer conversations around blood sugar management and personalised supplementation rising 30% and 27% annually (source).

"We're witnessing the democratisation of longevity science," said Shahriar Shahir Barzegar, CEO and Founder of elegant hoopoe. "Five years ago, biomarker testing and personalised longevity protocols were accessible only to ultra-high-net-worth individuals spending tens of thousands annually at exclusive clinics. Today, we're delivering the same level of precision through AI-powered systems at a fraction of the cost."

Barzegar, who authored a 9-volume framework on health optimisation forming the basis of elegant hoopoe's SEGA platform, brings entrepreneurial vision and deep scientific methodology to the company's expansion.

Consumer wearables offer only surface-level metrics, while elegant hoopoe delivers actionable longevity strategies. AI-powered trend analysis (89% predictive accuracy) shows demand for intervention across seven need-states: metabolism, stress, sleep, performance, mood, cognition, and hormones - all addressed in elegant hoopoe's model. Core features include:

Advanced testing of 56 biomarkers, VO2 Max, and 286-item food intolerance screening.

AI algorithms generating personalised longevity scores with measurable optimisation targets.

Bespoke action plans integrating clinical treatments and lifestyle strategies, from metabolic optimisation to cellular regeneration.

All interventions are managed through elegant hoopoe's proprietary SEGA platform, which integrates wearable data, biomarker results, and treatment outcomes into a single intelligent dashboard - ensuring consistent protocols globally. Recent body transformation clients achieved 10% weight reduction, 8% muscle gain, and biological age reversal from 45 to 39 years within 8 weeks.

"We're not targeting biohacking enthusiasts - we're serving professionals, parents, and executives who want measurable health outcomes backed by data," said Barzegar. "They don't want to experiment; they want validated protocols delivering results. That's what our model provides."

Barzegar's path to founding elegant hoopoe reflects his broader philosophy of human-centred systems design. With published works exploring human potential and transformation, he brings philosophical depth alongside operational precision.

"I approach health optimisation the way pilots approach flight systems - everything must be measurable, trackable, and continuously optimised," Barzegar explained. "The difference is we're not just maintaining systems; we're improving them. That's what longevity science makes possible."

The company's 12-week longevity programme, priced at 2,499 AED (~ $680 USD/£535 GBP), demonstrates how technology-enabled standardisation can deliver premium outcomes at affordable prices.

Find out more: www.hoopoeholding.com

About elegant hoopoe:

elegant hoopoe is a Dubai-headquartered premium beauty, wellness, and longevity brand founded by entrepreneur and author Shahriar Shahir Barzegar. The company delivers AI-powered, human-centred care through advanced, non-invasive treatments for body transformation, facial rejuvenation, regenerative therapies, and longevity optimisation. With over 30,000 treatments completed and a reputation for medical precision, luxury service, and measurable results, elegant hoopoe is expanding internationally via its proprietary SEGA (Strategic Ecosystem Growth Architecture) - a franchise-ready platform designed for consistent, scalable growth in over 200 locations worldwide. elegant hoopoe partners with investors, franchise operators, and health-tech innovators to bring its evidence-based, premium wellness model to new markets across the globe. www.hoopoeholding.com

