The 50 MW Kong solar project, being built in the north of the country, is scheduled for commissioning in 2027. It is part of wider plans to have over 1 GW of installed solar by the end of the decade.Work is underway on a 50 MW solar project in the Ivory Coast. The country's Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly, laid the first stone of the plant during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Kong solar project, located in the Tchologo region in the north of the Ivory Coast. The solar plant, with an investment value in excess of CFA 37 billion ($65.3 million), is scheduled ...

