14.10.2025 10:16 Uhr
Sercomm Corporation: Sercomm to Unveil Groundbreaking Wi-Fi 8 Platform at Network X, Ushering in the Future of Wireless Connectivity

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm (TWSE: 5388), a leading provider of telecom and broadband equipment, today announced the launch of its next-generation wireless connectivity platforms built on Broadcom's latest Wi-Fi 8 chipset. Designed around the new IEEE 802.11bn standard, Sercomm's Wi-Fi 8 platform delivers deterministic latency, multi-gigabit throughput, intelligent spectrum management, and integrated AI/ML capabilities - the ideal foundation for AI-driven homes. The platform enables operators to elevate subscriber experience while unlocking new service revenues.

Sercomm Wi-Fi 8 Repeater at Network X

"Wi-Fi 8 is a strategic enabler for carriers aiming to differentiate on experience, not just bandwidth," said Derek Elder, President of Sercomm's Service Provider Business Group. "We are proud to be among the first OEMs partnering with Broadcom to introduce Wi-Fi 8 connectivity solutions. Together, we're providing operators a turnkey platform that unifies next-generation connectivity, smart-home orchestration, and edge intelligence-all within a single device."

Sercomm collaborated closely with Broadcom to develop these advanced Wi-Fi 8 platforms and will showcase them at Network X 2025, offering exclusive demonstrations to select customers and partners.

"Wi-Fi 8 represents a transformative leap in wireless architecture, and BCM6718 is the first chipset to unleash its full potential for operators enabling deterministic performance, intelligent spectrum use, and seamless smart-home integration," said Manny Patel, Vice President of Marketing in Broadcom's Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division. "We're excited to collaborate with Sercomm to deliver carrier-grade platforms that support FTTR, Matter, and multi-gigabit AI-first services-unlocking new value for operators and subscribers alike."

Network X 2025 will take place October 14-16 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, France. To learn more about Sercomm's Wi-Fi 8 and other connectivity solutions, visit Sercomm at Booth B17.

About Sercomm

Founded in 1992, Sercomm (TWSE: 5388) is a global leader in providing integrated networking and telecom solutions. Partnering with the world's top service providers, system integrators, and leading technology companies, Sercomm's expertise in designing and manufacturing innovative, customized solutions makes embedding connectivity more accessible across the globe.

For more information, please visit https://www.sercomm.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794300/Wi_Fi_8_Repeater.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sercomm-to-unveil-groundbreaking-wi-fi-8-platform-at-network-x-ushering-in-the-future-of-wireless-connectivity-302581854.html

