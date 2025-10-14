HIROSHIMA, Japan, Oct 14, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Today, Mazda Motor Corporation ("Mazda") provided an overview of the company's exhibition at JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2025*1, which will open to the public on October 31, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight (Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo.)Mazda's exhibition theme is "The joy of driving fuels a sustainable tomorrow." Toward the year 2035 when there will be technological innovations and much advanced social infrastructure, Mazda aims to contribute to a bountiful planet while responding to people's passion for cars and driving, and their desire to enjoy driving for as long as possible. Mazda envisions a world that harmonizes a sustainable society with uplifting experiences through the joy of driving.During the exhibition, Mazda will hold a world premiere of its latest creation, representing the vision for future Mazda vehicles that symbolizes the company's theme for the exhibition. Also on display will be Mazda's proprietary CO2 capture technology, which reduces CO2 emissions the more people drive, as well as algae-derived carbon-neutral fuel. These technologies will help Mazda achieve its goal of supporting a circular society. Furthermore, the All-New MAZDA CX-5 (European specification model), unveiled in Europe in July, will be publicly displayed for the first time in the world.In addition, Mazda will participate in the following exhibition programs hosted by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.Tokyo Future Tour 2035Mazda will exhibit MAZDA CX-30 SeDV*2. This adapted vehicle for persons with disabilities is equipped with an intuitive manual driving system offering acceleration and deceleration control to assist customers with disabilities, facilitating how they choose to travel and express their independence.Mobility Culture ProgramThe MAZDA RX-7 will be on display at the 'Mobility Culture ~Joint Exhibition~.' Also, MAZDA SPIRIT RACING RS Future Concept (Car No. 12), competing in this season's Super Taikyu Series*3 will be exhibited in the 'Performance Zone - Demonstration Run by Vehicles Using Next-Generation Fuels.' Also, the MAZDA CX-60 and MAZDA CX-80 will be available for the 'ASV Public Road Test Drive Event.'Out of KidZania in JMS 2025A collaboration with the popular interactive-city KidZania where children experience their favorite occupations. Mazda prepared role-playing jobs performing sand casting, polishing and painting so that children may get a feel for Mazda's commitment to manufacturing excellence. In an environment that recreates a Mazda factory, children can experience the joy and sense of accomplishment that come with manufacturing while learning various techniques of craftsmanship.Mazda will continue to pursue the 'Joy of Driving' under its core value, "Human Centric," as well as aim to deliver 'Joy of Living' by creating moving experiences in customers' daily lives.- Mazda's JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2025 website (launches October 14 at 11:30 JST)https://www.mazda.co.jp/experience/event/japanmobilityshow2025/- Livestream of Mazda's Press Conference at JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2025https://www.youtube.com/live/RfiiozlaikY (Mazda's Official YouTube Channel)The livestream will start 12:00 on October 29 (JST)*1 Sponsored by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. Press Days: Wednesday, October 29, 8:00-18:00 and Thursday, October 30, 8:00-13:00. Mazda's press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29 from 12:15 to 12:30 pm. The exhibit will be open to the public from Friday, October 31 through Sunday, November 9.*2 SeDV: Self-empowerment Driving Vehicle*3 Super Taikyu Series: ENEOS Super Taikyu Series 2025 Empowered by BRIDGESTONESource: mazdaCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.