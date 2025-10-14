Algorithmic Insurance Services, Inc.: LIRG Appoints Steven Griswold as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Operational Growth and Efficiency

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Algorithmic Insurance Services, Inc., dba LIRG, today announced the appointment of Steven Griswold as Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Groenheide. Griswold's appointment enhances LIRG's leadership team as the company continues to scale its global consulting and (re)insurance operations.

Griswold brings more than two decades of strategic planning and operational leadership experience in the insurance industry. Known for his people-first leadership approach, he has a proven record of building operational frameworks that support sustainable growth. As COO, Griswold will focus on driving efficiency, strengthening internal infrastructure, and optimizing client experience across LIRG's multiple business verticals.

Prior to joining LIRG, Griswold served as Director of Insurance and Risk Management at Rockview Farms, a national agribusiness. Earlier, he held the role of Chief of Staff at Veritycare Management, a healthtech startup specializing in claims optimization for self-insured companies. He also spent over 15 years as President and CEO of Griswold & Griswold Insurance, a boutique retail brokerage and risk consultancy focused on distressed and hard-to-place risks.

"Steven is an exceptional operator with the strategic insight and leadership skills needed to support LIRG's rapid growth," said Mark Groenheide, Founder and CEO of LIRG. "His deep operational expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our platform and deliver value to clients worldwide."

"I'm honored to join LIRG and work alongside Mark and this outstanding team," said Griswold. "I look forward to applying my experience in business strategy and operations to help execute LIRG's vision of becoming a global leader in reinsurance broking and consulting."

About LIRG

Algorithmic Insurance Services, Inc. dba LIRG is a digital specialty (re)insurance brokerage and consulting firm focused on next-generation risk transfer solutions, including parametric structures and captive strategies. LIRG's brokerage division manages global reinsurance placements, treaty structuring, and retail broking for hard-to-place risks, while its consulting division provides MGA/MGU architecture, design, and launch support.

