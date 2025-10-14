Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) ("Carlyle") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing and market awareness agreement (the "Marketing Agreement") with David Skarica. Pursuant to the Marketing Agreement, Mr. Skarica will provide to Carlyle various services pertaining to creating media awareness of the Company. The services include, but are not limited to, providing social media marketing, creating email ad words and search traffic, facilitating a video and or podcast interview with Mr. Skarica and sending press releases and news to Mr. Skarica's list of subscribers on his website AddictedtoProfits.net. In addition, Mr. Skarica through third parties including Mike Swanson and the Junior Mining Stock Network will disseminate news and materials about the Company to a list of nearly 35,000 subscribers and will drive traffic to the Company's website. Pursuant to the Marketing Agreement, Carlyle engaged Mr. Skarica on October 6, 2025, for a period of 30 days for total remuneration of $10,000. Mr. Skarica has his principal place of business at 1 Periwinkle Drive, Gregory Town, Bahamas. He can be contacted at addictedtoprofits@hotmail.com or by telephone at (242) 359-7023.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Quesnel Gold Project located in the Cariboo Mining Division, 30 kilometers northeast of Quesnel in central B.C, as well hold the option to acquire 100% undivided interest in the Nicola East Mining Project, located approximately 25 kilometers east of the mining town of Merritt, B.C., and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker "BJ4".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARLYLE

CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of Carlyle regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the services to be provided under the Marketing Agreement.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: that the services to be provided under the Marketing Agreement may differ from current expectations.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, Carlyle has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the services to be provided under the Marketing Agreement will be as expected. Although management of Carlyle has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

