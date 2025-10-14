International Power Supply (IPS) has begun production at its 3 GWh battery factory near Sofia, with plans to expand capacity to 5 GWh by the second quarter of 2026.From ESS News IPS has officially opened its new battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing facility near Sofia, Bulgaria - a site recognized by the European Commission as a Strategic Project under the Net-Zero Industry Act. The facility features a vertically integrated supply chain with nearly all critical components - except for the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells - designed and manufactured in-house. From battery modules ...

