Combines single-organ, multi-organ, and higher-throughput configurations within one scalable platform

Fully compatible with existing PhysioMimix accessories, validated protocols, consumables, and organ model kits for seamless workflow integration

CN Bio, a leading provider of benchtop Organ-on-a-chip (OOC) solutions that accelerate drug discovery and development, today announced the launch of PhysioMimix Core. Combining the capabilities of CN Bio's existing suite of instruments, PhysioMimix Core is the first OOC solution to deliver validated performance across single-organ, multi-organ, and higher-throughput configurations within one microphysiological system (MPS).

The PhysioMimix brand builds on over a decade of OOC expertise, enabling valuable insights into how drugs will perform in patients, significantly reducing risks in the clinic and minimizing reliance on animal models. The technology is recognized by the U.S. FDA and harnessed by leading pharmaceutical companies, globally, supported by a range of validated protocols, consumables, and kits.

The PhysioMimix Core provides a universal end-to-end solution for recreating complex human physiology in vitro. Optimized for simplicity and functionality, it offers researchers an all-in-one platform to easily adopt, adapt, and scale OOC workflows as experiments evolve supporting high throughput screens of up to 288 samples simultaneously. The System's benchtop design retains unique tubeless, microfluidic engineering to reduce contamination risk and the need for daily maintenance. Recirculating media and adjustable inter/intra-organ flow rates help maintain biomarker levels and enable long-term studies like repeat dosing or chronic disease modelling. Configured to maximize data output and translatability, the System yields ample material recovery for multi-omics analysis.

Dr Paul Brooks, CEO, CN Bio, commented: "2025 has been an exciting year for the OOC sector, with legislative changes demonstrating a distinct shift towards new approach methodologies (NAMs) and allowing drug developers the flexibility to choose the most effective tools to advance their research." He added: "PhysioMimix Core directly addresses the gap in the market for a unified OOC system that is adaptable across the entire drug discovery and development pipeline. We work closely with regulators to anticipate the direction of the field, and this launch represents our focus on streamlining adoption and ensuring our customers stay ahead of that curve."

Sung Lee, Director, Product Management, CN Bio, said: "PhysioMimix Core is a bold next step for the brand. By combining the strengths of all our existing Systems into one intuitive platform, we've created a solution that delivers physiological precision with ease-of-use. We appreciate the field is evolving rapidly, our goal is to empower researchers with a future-proof system that unlocks deeper insights into human biology. With PhysioMimix Core, scientists gain unprecedented control and scalability, enabling them to push boundaries and accelerate breakthroughs across the drug development pipeline."

