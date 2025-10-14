11 Years of Global Patient Week: Bristol Myers Squibb Brings Joy to Patients with Toy-Making Workshops Across the Region

Bristol Myers Squibb employees in Riyadh and Dubai collaborated with local PAGs to host patient-centered toy-making workshops.

These dedicated efforts resulted in handmade toys being gifted to children living with thalassemia and cancer, bringing moments of joy and connection to life.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its unwavering commitment to patient-centricity, Bristol Myers Squibb, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, marked the 11th anniversary of its Global Patient Week with impactful initiatives in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

As part of this year's activities, employees in Riyadh and Dubai joined hands with local patient advocacy groups to host toy-making workshops. The handmade toys, crafted with care, were gifted to children living with thalassemia and cancer, creating moments of Joy, connection, and comfort.

The act of engaging with toys holds significant therapeutic value for children, fostering imagination, promoting emotional well-being, and supporting healthy development. In these workshops employees created superhero toys from scratch, a powerful symbol of the strength and resilience of young patients navigating their treatment journeys. By engaging in this creative and hands-on activity, Bristol Myers Squibb employees reaffirmed their commitment to supporting patients beyond medicine, bringing to life the company's broader mission of care and compassion.

Commenting on the initiative, Aisha Abdulla Al Mulla, Director of the Friends of Cancer PatientsOrganization in the UAE, said: "In the face of their incredibly brave fight against cancer, initiatives like this provide children with precious moments of joy and a powerful message that they are supported and never alone on their journeys. As a patient organization, we deeply value collaborations rooted in social responsibility, as they not only uplift our communities but also strengthen the bonds of care and compassion. For us, patients remain at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to work with partners, such as Bristol Myers Squibb, who share this commitment."

"Children with thalassemia often face a challenging journey marked by frequent blood transfusions and continuous medical care. Given this reality, the joy of play and the comfort of receiving a toy carries profound meaning. These children are true heroes, and such initiatives reflect the compassion and solidarity they deserve. At Sheryan Society, we align our efforts with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by promoting health awareness and leading nationwide blood donation campaigns, including the Crown Prince's Blood Donation Initiative, to ensure patients receive the life-saving support they need." said Khaled D. Aldubaiyan, Executive Director of the Sheryan Society in Jazan, Saudi Arabia.



The workshops successfully yielded over 80 handmade toys, each meticulously crafted by Bristol Myers Squibb employees. Beyond this tangible output, the activity offered employees an opportunity to connect directly with the company's purpose of transforming lives through science and care.

Highlighting the profound impact of these initiatives, Osama Braiwish, General Manager of Bristol Myers Squibb in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries, stated, "For over a decade, Global Patient Week has been a cornerstone initiative at Bristol Myers Squibb, reaffirming our core purpose and reminding us why we do what we do. From day one, it centers us on the patients who inspire every discovery, every treatment, and every breakthrough. Initiatives like our toy making workshops create a tangible connection, allowing employees to witness firsthand the resilience and joy of children living with serious conditions such as cancer and thalassemia. These moments powerfully reinforce our mission to transforming lives through science, always placing patients at the heart of everything we do."

Each year, Bristol Myers Squibb dedicates Global Patient Week to the very individuals whose lives we strive to transform: our patients. Beyond the engaging toy-making workshops, this impactful week also featured the fifth edition of the 'Help Save a Life' blood donation drive. This year's drive, a collaboration with the Emirates Thalassemia Society and Dubai Science Park, was timed to coincide with Blood Cancer Awareness Month. The initiative highlights the life-saving importance of blood donation for those living with hereditary blood disorders, serving as an annual beacon that reinforces Bristol Myers Squibb's ongoing commitment to advancing patient wellbeing and strengthening community health.

