Empire Metals Limited - Conference Presentations & Attendance

Ignite Investment Summit Hong Kong (15-16 October 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong), where Shaun Bunn (Managing Director) and Arabella Burwell (Head of Corporate Development) will be meeting with investors from across the APAC region. For more information, visit: weareignite.com/events/october-2025/ .

LME Week (13-17 October 2025 - events held across London), where Neil O'Brien (Non-Executive Chairman) and Greg Kuenzel (Finance Director) will be meeting with investors and key industry participants. For more information, visit: www.lme.com/en/events/lme-week .

These events will provide further opportunities for the Company to engage with shareholders and potential investors, offering updates on the Company's maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pitfield Project in Western Australia, in addition to the Company's future to move Pitfield towards commercialisation. An updated corporate presentation has been published and can be found here: https://www.empiremetals.co.uk/investors/reports-presentations/

Empire Metals Ltd (AIM: EEE and OTCQX: EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the rapid commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2.

The MRE, which covers only the Thomas and Cosgrove deposits, includes a weathered zone resource of 1.26 billion tonnes at 5.2% TiO2 and a significant Indicated Resource of 697 million tonnes at 5.3% TiO2, predominantly from the Thomas deposit. Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO2, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. The friable, in-situ weathered zone supports low-cost, strip mining without the need for blasting or overburden removal.

With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, including rail links to deep-water ports with direct access to Asia, the USA, Europe and Saudi Arabia, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.

Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal and/or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.

The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.

