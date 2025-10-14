DJ Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GISG LN) Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.9059 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3043656 CODE: GISG LN ISIN: LU1910940425 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1910940425 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GISG LN LEI Code: 549300ODFD1H906T6128 Sequence No.: 405049 EQS News ID: 2212612 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 14, 2025 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)