Caracol Raises $40M Series B to Accelerate Global Scale-Up of Advanced Manufacturing technologies

The international round marks a key milestone, consolidating Caracol's leadership in Europe, US, and the Middle East, supporting its exponential growth, fueling expansion into new markets, and advancing next-generation manufacturing technologies.

MILAN and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caracol, one of Europe's fastest-growing deep-tech companies and a pioneer in large-format robotic manufacturing, today announced the closing of its $40 million Series B round, co-led by Omnes Capital, Move Capital Fund I, alongside CDP Venture Capital - Large Ventures Fund, which played a key role as a catalyst for international investors. These international funds, together with leading Italian institutional investors, will accompany Caracol into its next phase of global growth, alongside continued backing from long-standing shareholders including Primo Capital SGR , Eureka! Venture SGR, and Neva SGR (the Intesa Sanpaolo Group's venture capital company). Thanks to a massive oversubscription, this round also enabled some early investors to exit with significant returns, underscoring the strong appetite shown by institutional players to invest in Caracol's next chapter.

This new funding will further accelerate Caracol's global scaling and international expansion. The company will cement its leadership in Europe, the United States, and the Middle East while expanding further into high-growth markets such as Asia Pacific, building on the strong traction it has already achieved in Japan. On the technology side, Caracol will deepen the capabilities of its multi-process, multi-material platforms, with a focus on software, automation, and artificial intelligence to deliver data-driven process control and unmatched quality. The company will also intensify the ramp-up of its metal additive manufacturing technologies, particularly in highly regulated sectors such as aerospace and defense, energy, and maritime, while continuing to expand its polymer offering in key verticals such as transportation, construction, and architecture. Finally, Caracol will continue growing its global team, bringing on board top international talent to drive innovation and scale up. As of today, the company employs over 100 people, across three offices in Milan (Italy), Austin (USA), and Dubai (UAE), and has a global footprint with a presence in over 50 countries.

Over the past five years, Caracol established itself as one of the most dynamic players in advanced robotic manufacturing, building a strong track record with more than 100 robotic platforms installed worldwide and hundreds of projects delivered across industries. Revenueshave more thandoubled year-over-year, a trend that continued in H1 of 2025. The company has unlocked applications that are reshaping industrial supply chains - for example, in the maritime industry, delivering up to 70% cost savings on finished parts for leading yacht manufacturer Ferretti Group (Italy); in automotive and motorsports, cutting production lead times by 50% on carbon fiber tooling with composite expert Duqueine (France); and enabling circular economy loops and reducing waste in construction projects such as with major general contractor HITT (United States).

Recent milestones include the expansion of Caracol's headquarters in Texas, strengthening its North American presence and creating a hub for local manufacturing of its technology for the region. The new funding also builds on the strategic acquisition of Hans Weber Maschinenfabrik GmbH's additive robotic IP and technologies in Germany, reinforcing Caracol's European technology base and enhancing its supply capabilities across the DACH region.

"This Series B represents a generational step for Caracol," said Francesco De Stefano, CEO and co-founder of Caracol. "In just a few years we've built strong global traction, doubling revenues year after year. This round validates our vision and the outstanding execution of our team, while bringing on board some of the world's leading deep-tech investors. With their support, we're ready to accelerate our global scale-up and help advanced industries strengthen supply-chain and manufacturing resilience through the flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability of our technology."

"Caracol has achieved remarkable growth by turning a technological vision into solid industrial performance. This Series B round provides Caracol the financial strength to scale its large-format robotic manufacturing globally, while consolidating its European leadership in advanced manufacturing, contributing to Europe's deep-tech sovereignty and resilience. We are proud to support Caracol as it enters this new phase of profitable international expansion", said François-Xavier Dedde, Partner at Omnes Capital.

"We are thrilled to invest in Caracol, a company defined by strong technological expertise, visionary leadership, and a clear commitment to sustainability. We look forward to actively supporting Caracol's international expansion by fostering strategic alliances and partnerships, helping the team scale this next phase of growth", said Sophie Sursock, Partner at Move Capital Fund I.

"We are excited to continue supporting Caracol on its journey, as the company demonstrates solid and consistent growth", said Alessandro Scortecci, Head of Direct Investments at CDP Venture Capital. "From the very beginning, we believed in the team's vision and chose to back them through the first round via our Corporate Partners I fund. Today, we are pleased to see a company that is attracting interest from international investors and successfully accelerating its expansion into new geographies, including the U.S. market, and we continue supporting its growth through our Large Ventures fund. Caracol is a concrete great example of how Italian innovation can scale globally with ambition and strong execution."

"We've believed in Caracol since its very first steps, when it was a small team with just a handful of employees and only a few hundred thousand euros in revenues. Since then, we have continued to invest at every stage of its growth, as the team has consistently demonstrated the ability to deliver on its targets," said Stefano Peroncini, CEO at Eureka! Venture SGR. "Today, our initial choice is further validated, and we are proud to support such a solid and visionary growth story with new and well established international investors, alongside current investors such as NEVA SGR (the Intesa Sanpaolo Group's venture capital company) and CDP Venture Capital, Corporate Partners Fund I", continued Matteo Cascinari, Partner at Primo Capital SGR.

Caracol delivers turnkey robotic manufacturing platforms for large scale advanced parts, leveraging both polymers and metals. The company integrates proprietary hardware, software, and automation, providing customers with full end-to-end control and support. Its vision is to advance industrial manufacturing, leading the way towards a new paradigm of efficient, sustainable, and distributed production at global scale.

Caracol wishes to thank the firms that supported the successful completion of its Series B: Growth Capital acting as sole financial advisor to Caracol leading the deal structuring, negotiations, and execution, together with the law firms: Fieldfisher , which advised Caracol; Legance , which advised CDP Venture Capital SGR, Omnes Capital and Move Capital; Portolano Cavallo , which advised NEVA SGR S.p.A.; and Target Law , which advised Primo Capital SGR and Eureka! Venture SGR.

