Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
PR Newswire
14.10.2025
StarCharge Secures 500MWh Energy Storage Order Through Strategic Partnership with ENERGY INVESTMENT LLC

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge has announced a strategic partnership with renewable energy investment firm ENERGY INVESTMENT LLC, successfully signing a 500MWh energy storage order at SNEC 2025. This milestone marks another significant achievement for StarCharge's advanced energy storage technology in the highly competitive European market, further supporting the region's ongoing energy transition.

ENERGY INVESTMENT LLC has established a strong presence in developing and investing in energy storage and power market projects across Eastern European countries, including Romania. Guided by the EU's carbon neutrality goals, the region is witnessing surging demand for large-scale, high-efficiency energy storage solutions to enable its energy transformation. The partnership includes the supply of StarCharge's IEC standard 2.5MW/5MWh grid-forming string ESS container, concrete-enclosed eBox-418C commercial & industrial energy storage system, and its VPP platform, supporting the implementation of new energy transition strategies across Eastern Europe.

This collaboration reflects StarCharge's continuous commitment to technological innovation and global expansion. As the partnership deepens, distributed energy storage and cloud-based management models are expected to become vital pillars of next-generation intelligent power systems in the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795594/image_5028086_29959792.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcharge-secures-500mwh-energy-storage-order-through-strategic-partnership-with-energy-investment-llc-302583209.html

