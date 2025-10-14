Zeller UK Limited: Australian Fintech Zeller Enters UK Market to Support £1.3 Trillion SME Economy

The UK is Zeller's first international market, as part of the global expansion strategy of one of Australia's fastest growing technology companies.

UK businesses process over £1.3 trillion in card payments annually, opening Zeller up to an opportunity 4 times the size of Australia.

Zeller's UK launch will create over 40 new jobs in the next 3 years.

Lars Weber, ex-Bytedance, appointed as Zeller's UK Country Manager.

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeller , the Australian fintech redefining business banking, announced its upcoming launch into the United Kingdom, its first international market, and the beginning of an expansion strategy to deploy Zeller's leading all-in-one payment and financial ecosystem globally.



To lead its UK operations, Zeller has appointed Lars Weber, a former ByteDance executive with extensive international experience launching technology businesses. The company will base itself in London, with recruitment underway to scale the team to over 40 people across technology, operations, and go-to-market roles in the next three years. Zeller's London team brings together experienced leaders from leading fintechs Square and Pockit to accelerate its market entry.

Existing global partnerships with technology platforms including Oracle, Xero, Tevalis, and Redcat will also provide Zeller with the integrations to scale quickly and capture upmarket merchant demand at launch.

"This is a pivotal moment for Zeller," said Ben Pfisterer, Zeller CEO and co-founder. "Our ambition has always been to create a global financial platform for businesses. Expanding into the UK - one of the world's largest and most dynamic small business economies - is the first step in realising that vision."

The addressable market that Zeller is targeting in the UK is large and underserved, with over 5.5M businesses operating who process over £1.3 trillion in payments annually. Many UK business owners continue to report challenges with legacy banks, including hidden fees, slow service, and complex contracts.

Zeller's entry will provide UK business owners with a modern alternative; a fully integrated ecosystem combining payments, business accounts, cards, expense management, invoicing, and real-time financial reporting. The attractiveness of Zeller's product ecosystem will be a driving force in accelerating adoption, with over 50% of UK SMEs still using up to 10 disconnected payment and banking tools to manage their finances.

"Zeller's rapid success in Australia demonstrated that business owners everywhere are tired of outdated systems that make managing their finances harder," said Pfisterer. "The UK is one of the most advanced fintech markets in the world, and our experience building and deploying Australia's leading all-in-one payments and financial solution to over 100,000 businesses has readied Zeller for global expansion. Our decision to enter now reflects both the maturity of our product, and the scale of the global opportunity ahead of us to deliver a smarter and more accessible way for small businesses to manage their cash flow."

Founded in 2020 by former Square APAC executives Ben Pfisterer and Dominic Yap, Zeller has grown to serve more than 100,000 Australian businesses in under five years, employs over 320 people, and reached unicorn status in 2022. The UK expansion represents the company's next phase of growth, and ambition to scale its integrated payments and financial ecosystem globally.

UK business owners and partners can join the waitlist here to be notified when Zeller is available locally.

