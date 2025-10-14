Movable Ink Expands Da Vinci to Europe and Accelerates Product Suite

Currys, the UK's leading omnichannel retailer, sees 37%* lift in incremental revenue

Da Vinci to launch AI decisioning for mobile (rich push, SMS/RCS, in-app, and more) in H1 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the leader in AI-powered personalisation, today announced record-breaking growth driven by its Autonomous Marketing approach, powered by Da Vinci. Clients worldwide are achieving unprecedented gains in personalisation, efficiency, and revenue, further solidifying Movable Ink's momentum in reshaping the future of marketing with AI decisioning at the forefront.

"Da Vinci is redefining what's possible in marketing, delivering double-digit lifts in engagement and revenue for leading brands worldwide," said Adam Stambleck, Movable Ink's President. "Our record growth and global adoption show that marketers no longer have to choose between creativity and performance. As we expand across Europe and into mobile, Movable Ink will continue to set the standard for AI-powered personalisation at scale."

Global Adoption

Da Vinci is now available across Europe, with support for local assets. Currys has already achieved ~50% increase in engagement and 37% lift in incremental revenue with the use of Da Vinci in the UK market.*

Krissy Williams, Head of CRM at Curry's, a leading UK retailer, shared: "We set out to work smarter and faster, to drive significant commercial growth and meaningful customer engagement, and create a better customer experience by delivering the right content to the right customers at the right time. Enter Movable Ink Da Vinci-a solution that delivered operational and performance impacts in a matter of months instead of what could have taken years."

With Da Vinci, brands achieved an average of 28% lift in conversions and 35% increase in revenue year-to-date.**

Rapid Pace of Innovation

Building on its existing AI product suite, Da Vinci's upcoming enhancements include Da Vinci for Mobile. Launching in H1 2026, extending AI-driven personalisation to push and SMS/RCS, with new cross-channel content insights. The launch includes the first mobile integration with leading mobile vendor Attentive.

This follows Movable Ink's recent achievement of ISO/IEC 42001 certification, becoming one of the first companies globally to meet this rigorous new standard for AI governance. This milestone underscores Movable Ink's commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible AI innovation, complementing its existing ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701, and SOC 2 certifications.

*Da Vinci uplift during a 6-week test period October-December 2024, tested against a marketer-selected creative (7-day post-click, online sales only).

**Analysis from January 1,2025-September 31, 2025 and inclusive of all Da Vinci customers.

About Movable Ink

Movable Ink personalises every customer engagement through automation and artificial intelligence. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to maximise revenue, simplify workflow and achieve the optimal customer experience. Headquartered in New York City with 600 employees, Movable Ink serves its global client base with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, and Australia.

Learn more at movableink.com .

