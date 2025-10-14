Anzeige
WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188
Tradegate
13.10.25 | 20:17
4,771 Euro
+0,53 % +0,025
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6924,70412:34
4,6954,69612:07
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 11:54 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to presentation of Electrolux Group Q3 report

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 30th of October, Electrolux Group will publish the results for the third quarter of 2025, at approx. 07.00 CET.

Media, investors and analysts are invited to a simultaneous video webcast and telephone conference on the same day following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET where Yannick Fierling, President and CEO, together with Therese Friberg, CFO, will present the report.

Information on how to join the video webcast and telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For more information:
Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 035 1005
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856
Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-electrolux-group-q3-report,c4249775

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4249775/3720803.pdf

Invitation Q3 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-electrolux-group-q3-report-302583248.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
