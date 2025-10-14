ALLATRA: Pastor Dr. Mark Burns Invited to Speak at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Vatican City 10th Annual World Changers Summit

VATICAN CITY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / The Office of Pastor Dr. Mark Burns, Chief Spiritual Diplomat for Global Peace and Spiritual Advisor to President Donald J. Trump, is honored to announce that Dr. Burns has been invited to speak at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences in Vatican City.

Pastor Dr. Mark Burns Invited to Speak at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Vatican City 10th Annual World Changers Summit

This distinguished invitation was extended by Sir Prof. Dr. Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, President of the Institute for Advanced Studies and Cooperation, Founder of the World Changers Summit, and Liaison Representative to the Pontifical Academy of Theology - Vatican.

The Pontifical Academy, one of the world's most respected institutions for dialogue between faith, science, and humanity, gathers global leaders, Nobel laureates, and religious representatives to address issues vital to the moral and spiritual progress of humankind. Its mission-to unite faith and reason in the service of truth and peace-closely aligns with Dr. Burns' lifelong commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and defending the freedom of belief.

Dr. Burns will be accompanied by the ALLATRA International Public Movement, led by its President Maryna Ovtsynova, whose organization has been instrumental in advancing global humanitarian dialogue and the vision of unity and peace. Ms. Ovtsynova is honored to return to the Vatican - where ALLATRA received Apostolic Blessings from His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024 and His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in 2025 - extending these blessings to the President and all volunteers of the Movement.

Dr. Burns will address the Academy during a special session on interfaith cooperation and the moral responsibility of leadership in the pursuit of global peace. His remarks will emphasize the rising global movement of Spiritual Diplomats, dedicated to building bridges across faiths and nations in defense of human dignity and liberty.

"It is a profound honor to speak at the Vatican's Pontifical Academy of Sciences," said Dr. Burns. "At a time when the world faces division and despair, faith must again become the bridge between nations. Peace is not merely the work of governments-it is the sacred duty of all people of conscience."

This historic invitation reflects international recognition of Pastor Burns' tireless efforts to promote peace, reconciliation, and freedom through interfaith diplomacy and moral leadership.

Media Inquiries:

Office of Pastor Dr. Mark Burns

Spiritual Advisor to President Donald Trump

info@markburns.org

+1.202.320.1820

SOURCE: ALLATRA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pastor-dr.-mark-burns-invited-to-speak-at-the-pontifical-academy-1086020