MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Share Buyback of 26,422,222 Shares Representing Approximately 7.7% of Outstanding Stock

Share repurchase underscores company's continued confidence in long-term growth strategy and commitment to shareholder value creation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:MSCH), a diversified holdings company specializing in brand licensing, consumer products, and wellness-driven business ventures, today announced that it has repurchased 26,422,222 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 7.7% of the Company's total shares outstanding.

The share repurchase reflects MSCH's confidence in its financial position, strategic direction, and commitment to creating long-term shareholder value.

Larry Kozin, Co-Founder and CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc., said, "This buyback reinforces our long-term confidence in both our business and our vision. From revitalizing iconic American brands such as Perfect Dreamer through our collaboration with Bo Derek to the strong and continuing performance of our kathy ireland® portfolio, our team is focused on innovation, integrity, and long-term brand building. Each step we take is designed to create enduring value for our shareholders, our partners, and the communities we serve."

John Bellave, Co-Founder of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Licensing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc., added, "Our decision to move forward with this share buyback underscores our disciplined approach to capital allocation and our belief in the intrinsic value of the Company. MainStreetChamber Holdings has built one of the most compelling and diversified brand portfolios in the industry, highlighted by the continuing success of our kathy ireland® licenses in furniture, laundry, and logistics, as well as exciting new ventures like Perfect 10 by Bo Derek. These partnerships demonstrate the power of our licensing model and our ability to create sustainable growth platforms that deliver value to our investors."

The share repurchase was completed as part of MSCH's broader initiative to optimize capital structure, strengthen market confidence, and maintain flexibility for future expansion and strategic investments.

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture, kathy ireland® Logistics, MainStreetChamber of Commerce, the recently launched Perfect 10® mattress & furniture brand in partnership with Bo Derek, as well as sustainable and design-forward residential ventures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events and performance and are based on assumptions and expectations subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors, including changes in market conditions, consumer demand, competition, economic trends, regulatory developments, and the availability of capital. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

