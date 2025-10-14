Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada, is pleased to announce the signing of a new franchise agreement and secured real estate for Heal Wellness ("Heal") in Airdrie, Alberta - a thriving and fast-growing community located just north of Calgary. Heal Wellness is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

"With both a franchise agreement and real estate now secured, Airdrie will represent an exciting step forward in our expansion across Alberta," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "The city's rapid population growth, strong family demographics, and health-conscious residents make it an ideal market for Heal. This signing reflects the continued confidence our franchise partners have in our scalable, asset-light business model, and further demonstrates the nationwide demand for our wellness-focused brand."

As one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, Airdrie's proximity to Calgary provides access to a robust consumer base of commuters, families, and young professionals seeking convenient, nutritious, and energizing dining options. Its active, community-driven lifestyle-anchored by local fitness hubs, schools, and sports programs-perfectly complements Heal Wellness' mission to provide better-for-you food that fuels busy lives.

Heal Wellness continues to accelerate its coast-to-coast expansion, solidifying its growing position as Canada's leading smoothie bowl and wellness QSR brand. Founded with a mission to deliver quick, fresh wellness foods that support busy, active lifestyles, Heal Wellness offers a diverse range of smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls-all crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods such as açaí, pitaya, goji berries, and chia seeds. With 27 locations currently open and over 168 in development, Heal Wellness continues to gain nationwide momentum through consistent franchise growth and strategic real estate execution, contributing to Happy Belly Food Group's total of 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations across its portfolio of emerging brands-including Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others-now in various stages of development, construction, and operation nationwide.

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries, please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

