Developed by an international research team, the cell features a cadmium sulfide electron transport layer produced using a novel ozone-doping strategy. This treatment enhances material purity and stability while widening the energy bandgap of cadmium sulfide.A group of researchers from China's Fujian Normal University and the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom have fabricated a carbon-based antimony trisulfide (Sb2S3) solar cell that achieved a record-breaking power conversion efficiency of 9.0%. "We set a new benchmark for this low-cost and stable device architecture," the research's ...

