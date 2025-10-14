The battery energy storage system is the first phase of a 315 MW/760 MWh system that is being developed alongside 238 MW of solar under Bulgaria's largest hybrid power project to date, due for completion next year.From ESS News Vienna-based independent power producer Renalfa IPP has commissioned the first phase of a large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) in Bulgaria. The company has brought online 65 MW/260 MWh of a planned 315 MW/760 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) as part of the Tenevo Hybrid Renewable Project. Located in southeastern Bulgaria, the hybrid project is being ...

