KuCoin Becomes the First Top Exchange to Achieve CCSS Certification, Setting a New Standard for Security and Trust in the Crypto Industry

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced that it has achieved the CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CCSS) certification - a rigorous, globally recognized framework designed to enhance the security of cryptocurrency systems. KuCoin has become the first top 10 exchange to obtain this certification, underscoring its position at the forefront of industry security practices. This milestone reinforces KuCoin's unwavering commitment to safeguarding user assets and data in an increasingly complex digital environment.

With this achievement, KuCoin becomes the only major crypto exchange to hold all four leading security and privacy certifications - CCSS, ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27701:2025, and SOC 2 Type II - marking a new industry benchmark for comprehensive protection and operational excellence. This accomplishment represents another major milestone in KuCoin's broader $2 billion Trust Project.

"Adding CCSS certification to our suite of global standards highlights KuCoin's leadership in security and user protection," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "This accomplishment perfectly embodies our brand philosophy - 'Trust First. Trade Next.' Every step we take is guided by a deep responsibility to our users and the ecosystem. As the industry evolves, KuCoin will continue to lead by example in responsible innovation and compliance."

These four certifications reflect KuCoin's holistic approach to managing both general and crypto-specific security risks. Together, they ensure resilient crypto controls, a robust information security management system, responsible data privacy practices, and independently audited operational effectiveness. For users, this translates into enhanced data protection, reduced risks, and greater transparency, reinforcing KuCoin's reputation as one of the world's most secure and trusted trading platforms. As KuCoin continues to expand globally, these certifications serve as a foundation for building enduring trust with users, partners, and regulators alike.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications and is committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong.

Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794423/image_5002362_21336526.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/5558434/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-becomes-the-first-top-exchange-to-achieve-ccss-certification-setting-a-new-standard-for-security-and-trust-in-the-crypto-industry-302581809.html