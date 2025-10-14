Four new showings identified: Apollo, Typhon, Signal, and Bork

Select highlight assay values from different samples range up to >10,000 ppm Ag, 2.8 g/t Au, 1.9% Cu, 3.41% Mo and 4.31% Pb

Results from summer sampling refine target areas in connection with the summer IP survey program

Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition" or "the Company") is pleased to report assay results from the summer sampling activities at its Pike Warden Project, located near Whitehorse, Yukon. These samples were collected in conjunction with an induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey conducted over accessible portions of the Copper North and Copper Junction target areas (see news release dated September 9, 2025). The program aimed to broaden the project's geochemical coverage across multiple high-priority target areas, including Olympus, Copper Junction, Copper North, ERT, and peripheral targets to the IP survey area (Figure 1).

Scott McLean, P.Geo., CEO of Transition Metals, commented, "The results from our summer sampling work continue to expand our property scale datasets towards vectoring within this large and prospective geodynamic setting. This work has helped us advance targets to the drill-ready stage, particularly at 3 of 5 large system scale target areas."





Figure 1: Pike Warden Property highlight areas with system scale copper porphyry and/or epithermal gold-silver potential identified on a backdrop of the digital elevation model. Rock and soil sampling results highlight areas of elevated base and/or precious metal mineralization. The new showings are indicated with a green star.

Discussion of Results

In total, 64 grab samples of bedrock and float material were collected and submitted for analysis, resulting in the discovery of four new polymetallic showings across both the Olympus and Copper Junction target areas: Apollo, Typhon, Signal, and Bork. A brief synopsis of sampling results are: four (4) samples returned values higher than 0.2 ppm gold (Au), three (3) samples returned values higher than 100 ppm silver (Ag), three (3) samples returned values higher than 0.1% copper (Cu), four (4) samples returned values higher than 1,000 ppm molybdenum (Mo), and two (2) samples returning values greater than 1% lead (Pb). A selection of highlight values from the summer sampling actives are presented below in Table 1.

Table 1: Highlight Results from Summer Sampling Program

Target Area Showing Sample Sample Type* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu % Mo % Pb % Olympus Apollo E811857 Float 2.8 16.8 0.01 0.03 0.03 Olympus Artemis E811853 Float 0.2 183.0 0.15 0.00 4.31 Olympus Typhon K667999 Grab 0.0 0.7 0.00 3.41 0.00 Olympus Nemean Lion E811851 Float 0.0 0.2 0.08 0.21 0.02

















Copper Junction Whistle E811893 Grab 1.0 6.4 0.00 0.00 0.01 Copper Junction Silver Train K665109 Float 0.1 409.0 1.90 0.00 0.00 Copper Junction Signal E811877 Float 0.0 13.7 0.08 0.23 0.00 Copper Junction Bork E811891 Float 0.0 0.5 0.01 0.23 0.00

















ERT ERT Zone E811860 Float 2.0 >10,000* 0.59 0.00 3.04



* Note: Grab samples of rock (bedrock and float/scree) are selective by nature, and the values reported do not provide direct evidence for the extent or continuity of mineralization. Values stated as >10,000 ppm are over-limit results, which in and of themselves were over-range ore-grade results determined by ore-grade methods.

Drilling Update

Previously Transition announced the initiation of a drill program (Photo 1) at Pike Warden, testing accessible target zones within the Copper Junction area of the Pike Warden Project (see news release dated October 6, 2025). Despite seasonal challenges, the Company is pleased to report it has successfully completed two drill holes. The drill and all auxiliary equipment have been demobilized from the property, and all impacted sites have been remediated in full compliance with permit requirements prior to the onset of winter conditions, including the reduced visibility and challenging weather typical of mountain environments.

Drill core has been transported to Whitehorse for detailed geological logging and sampling. Geochemical and assay analyses will be completed in due course, with results to be released once available. Transition extends thanks to Platinum Diamond Drilling Inc., Archer Cathro (1981) Ltd., and Capital Helicopters for their support in executing a safe and efficient drill program late in the season.





Photo 1: View of the drill mast from one of the drill pads at the Pike Warden property.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Transition Metals adheres to sampling and analytical protocols that meet or exceed industry standards. Samples are securely stored until they are transported in batches to the ALS Geochemistry facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. Each sample batch includes certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, all processed under the control of ALS. The samples were analyzed in Vancouver by ALS Chemex, with ALS Laboratories' quality system meeting the requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015. The analysis was conducted using the ME-MS61 method, which reports 48 elements through four-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS. Gold was analyzed using the AU-ICP21 method, involving fire assay fusion with an ICP-AES finish. In cases of over-limit results, gold was determined by fire assay with a gravimetric finish, and base metals were analyzed using ore-grade (OG62) four-acid digestion with an ICP-AES finish.

About the Pike Warden Property

The Pike Warden property (Figure 1) is in the traditional territory of Carcross/Tagish First Nation and is situated on the northern rim of the Bennett Lake Caldera Complex, one of the largest extinct volcanic centers in Canada.

The property is located approximately 65 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse, Yukon, and is composed of 203 contiguous mining claims totaling approximately 41 km². The property encompasses a combination of historic and recently discovered high-grade polymetallic gold, copper, and silver epithermal showings that are indicative of a large epithermal-porphyry system in the vicinity of the Bennett Lake Volcanic Complex. In June 2022, Transition entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the property from the Vendor in exchange for cash, shares, and work expenditures over a four-year period.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Benjamin Williams, P.Geo. (PGO), Senior Geologist at Transition Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Transition Metals Corp.

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.

Further information is available at www.transitionmetalscorp.com or by contacting:

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

