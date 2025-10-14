Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
14.10.25 | 08:08
6,400 Euro
-0,62 % -0,040
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
14.10.2025 12:57 Uhr
220 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (c) & (d) (i)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (c) & (d) (i) 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (c) & (d) (i) 
14-Oct-2025 / 11:23 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ap13 

FORM 8.1(c) & (d)(i) 
(Dealing) 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 

DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(c) AND (d)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 

BY AN OFFEROR, OFFEREE OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM IN RESPECT OF DEALINGS FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR 
DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS 

1. KEY INFORMATION 

(a) Full name of discloser:              Dalata Hotel Group plc 

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short 
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
                          Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of current and future 
                        employees of Dalata Hotel Group plc, managed by Computershare 
                          Trustees (Jersey) Limited, presumed concert party of the offeree 
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is 
insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor 
and beneficiaries must be named. 
 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose 
relevant securities this form relates: 
                          Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
 
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
 
(d) Status of person making the disclosure: 
 
                          Dalata Hotel Group plc 
e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert 
with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/ 
offeree) 
 
(e) Date dealing undertaken:            13 October 2025 
 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is 
the discloser also making disclosures in respect of 
any other party to the offer? 
                          NO 
 
 
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 
"N/A"

Ap14

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (Note 1) 

Class of relevant security:                           
(Note 2) 
 
 
                                      Interests        Short positions 
  
 
                                    Number    %     Number   % 
 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:              5,104,354   2.41   N/A       
 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                        N/A            N/A       
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to     N/A            N/A       
purchase/sell: 
 
 
Total:                                   5,104,354         N/A

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 .

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 3)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Ap15

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Offeree, offeror or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror) 

Class of               Number of     Price per unit 
relevant    Purchase/sale     securities    (Note 4) 
security 
 
 
Ordinary    Purchase       5,104,354     EUR6.44

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror 

Class of           Total       Highest     Lowest 
relevant    Purchases/  number of     price per    price per 
security    sales    securities    unit paid/   unit paid/ 
                        received    received 
 
 
N/A       N/A     N/A        N/A       N/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Nature of 
                dealing 
Class of    Product     e.g. opening/     Number of    Price 
relevant    description   closing a long/    reference    per unit 
security    e.g. CFD    short position,    securities   (Note 4) 
                increasing/      (Note 5) 
            reducing a long/ 
                short position 
 
N/A       N/A       N/A          N/A       N/A

Ap16

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Number 
        Product    Writing,      of             Type          Option 
Class of    description  purchasing,     securities   Exercise  e.g.    Expiry   money 
relevant    e.g. call   selling,      to which    price per  American,  date    paid/ 
security    option    varying etc.    option     unit    European        received 
                         relates           etc.        per unit 
                   (Note 5) 
 
 
N/A       N/A      N/A         N/A       N/A     N/A     N/A     N/A

(ii) Exercise 

Class of    Product    Exercising/           Exercise 
relevant    description  exercised   Number of     price 
security    e.g. call   against    securities    per unit 
        option                     (Note 4) 
 
 
N/A       N/A      N/A      N/A        N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 

Class of    Nature of dealing             Price per unit 
relevant    e.g. subscription,     Details    (if applicable) 
security    conversion, exercise            (Note 4) 
 
 
N/A       N/A             N/A      N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: 

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
 
None

Ap17

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
 
None

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?     NO 
Date of disclosure:     14 October 2025 
 
Contact name:        Sean McKeon 
 
Telephone number:      +353 01 2069400

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap18

NOTES ON FORM 8.1(c) and (d)(i)

1. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(b) of Part B of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

5. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

6. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  405057 
EQS News ID:  2212716 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2212716&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2025 06:23 ET (10:23 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
