St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.: St-Georges Reports Progress on Lithium Pilot & Metallurgical Initiatives

Over the past months, the Company and its partners carefully evaluated potential spodumene suppliers from across Canada. Several suitors expressed interest in providing concentrate. The consortium of partners, Coalia, LiOH Corp., and St-Georges Metallurgy Corp. (SXM), has now received a first shipment of approximately five tons of Canadian-sourced spodumene concentrate. Initial work and testing is underway, with the received material already processed through the alpha-to-beta transformation stage. Regular updates on the program's results will be provided as they become available.

"(…) the SX lithium technology will bring significant advancements to lithium metallurgy through several key improvements over traditional processes. It enables high lithium purity and recovery, reduces the quantity of residues generated, minimizes water, acid, and reagent consumption, and produces valuable by-products such as alumina and nitrogen-based fertilizers. Together, these improvements provide strong economic potential, allowing the process to operate at lower costs than Chinese alternatives. The ongoing pilot project will provide data to support a feasibility study to be initiated by March 2027, which will include a detailed CAPEX and OPEX analysis to confirm the technology's position as one of the most sustainable and cost-effective solutions in the industry (…), commented Mathieu Boudreau, Project Manager at Coalia.

Other Metallurgical Initiatives

SXM continues to advance two nickel-focused projects, supported by grant applications submitted in collaboration with several partners, including a leading tier-one metallurgical process provider. Key contributors to these initiatives include Coalia and Montreal-based IGS.

In parallel, preparations are underway for the comprehensive extraction of valuable minerals through metallurgical processing of previously collected bulk samples from the Julie and Manicouagan Critical Minerals Projects. Processing work is expected to begin before the end of the year.

Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiary Iceland Resources Ehf, the Company is collaborating with a geothermal energy producer in Iceland. Initial testing of supplied material has reported grades from ~67 g/t Au-eq to ~437 g/t Au-eq or >14 gold-equivalent ounces per ton. Over 200 kilograms of this material have been successfully imported into Canada for extraction and separation testing, which will inform ongoing initiatives aimed at setting a regular operation.

Extension of Warrants Validity

The Company also announces that it is extending the validity of certain warrants currently active with original expiry dates in November and December 2025:

Warrants issued on November 1, 2022 (2,850,000):

Original Terms: Exercise Price $0.29 for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date.

New Terms: Exercise Price $0.29 for a period of 60 months following the Closing Date. New Expiry date is November 1, 2027.

Warrants issued on November 18, 2022 (3,600,000):

Original Terms: Exercise Price $0.29 for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date.

New Terms: Exercise Price $0.29 for a period of 60 months following the Closing Date. New Expiry date is November 18, 2027.

Warrants issued on December 30, 2022 (5,000,000):

Original Terms: Exercise Price $0.50 for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date.

New Terms: Exercise Price $0.50 for a period of 60 months following the Closing Date. New Expiry date is December 30, 2027.

Warrants issued on November 23, 2023 (14,259,260):

Original Terms: Exercise Price $0.175 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

New Terms: Exercise Price $0.175 for a period of 60 months following the Closing Date. New Expiry date is November 23, 2028.

Warrants issued on December 20, 2023 (7,703,700):

Original Terms: Exercise Price $0.175 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

New Terms: Exercise Price $0.175 for a period of 60 months following the Closing Date. New Expiry date is December 20, 2028.

About the Lithium Pilot Plant Partnership Overview

The lithium pilot plant is designed to produce lithium nitrate and potentially lithium hydroxide, along with various by-products generated through St-Georges' proprietary processing technology. The facility is operated by Coalia, a leading Québec-based research center, at its own premises. Under the current agreement, LiOH Corp., in contributing financially to the initiative and in return, holds a limited five-year exclusivity course on the technology, allowing it to collaborate in testing and to share all data generated during the pilot operations. All intellectual property and resulting data remain the property of St-Georges Metallurgy Corp. (SXM) and may be utilized by the Company and its subsidiaries to build their own commercial plants; however, no additional licenses will be granted to third parties while the pilot phase is active. A feasibility study, drawing from the pilot's results, is expected to be initiated before March 31, 2027. Upon completion, LiOH Corp. will have the option to extend its limited exclusivity for an additional five years if it initiates the building of a commercial plant. The feasibility results will enable SXM to design and construct a commercial-scale facility, after which new technology licenses may be considered for other partners.

About LiOH Corp.

LiOH Corp. is a Canadian company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced lithium refining technologies. The company's mission is to strengthen Canada's domestic lithium supply chain through innovation and strategic partnerships with leading research institutions and mining developers. By collaborating with SXM and Coalia, LiOH aims to accelerate the deployment of sustainable, high-efficiency lithium conversion processes that support the emerging electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

About Iceland Resources ehf

Iceland Resources is a wholly owned subsidiary of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. With a focus on gold, silver, and energy metals, Iceland Resources owns the license to the Thormodsdalur Project located near the Icelandic capital, Reykjavík, and has agreements in place with landowners of the Elbow Creek Gold Project. Several other licenses are in application stage. Iceland Resources also possesses an extensive database of geochemical sampling, geologic mapping and detailed drilling programs. This historic work provides immense potential for eco-mining with additional potential in geothermal operations for in-situ productions, tailing processing, and hydrothermal effluents.

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a leading North American advanced battery processing initiative; St Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the flagship Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie (CSM) projects on Quebec's North Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St Jean.

