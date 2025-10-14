CLn Skin Care Appoints Dr. Amir Moradi to Medical Advisory Board

Acclaimed Facial Plastic Surgeon and Educator Joins CLn Skin Care

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / CLn Skin Care , a leading provider of dermatologist-developed therapeutic skincare, is proud to announce that Dr. Amir Moradi, MD , has joined its Medical Advisory Board. A respected authority in aesthetic and reconstructive facial plastic surgery, Dr. Moradi brings over 20 years of clinical and research expertise to the CLn team.

As a member of the advisory board, Dr. Moradi will support CLn Skin Care's mission to advance science-driven skincare solutions by offering insight into clinical use cases, product development, and physician education. His appointment further strengthens the brand's commitment to serving dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and medical professionals who treat sensitive and compromised skin.

"I am honored to join the CLn Skin Care Medical Advisory Board. As a facial plastic surgeon, I understand the importance of starting with a clean and healthy canvas. CLn's innovative cleansing solutions are foundational for both daily skin care and achieving optimal results in aesthetic medicine. I truly believe CLn offers an effective cleansing regimen. Over the last two years all my patients have been provided with CLn products to use pre- and post-surgery at no charge, as well as before ablative laser procedures. I have also seen meaningful improvements in patients with acne and rosacea." - Amir Moradi, MD, MBA

About Dr. Amir Moradi

Dr. Moradi is the founder and medical director of Moradi MD , a renowned facial aesthetic and clinical research center based in San Diego County. He is double board-certified in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and has served as an investigator on numerous clinical trials in dermatology and aesthetics.

A sought-after educator, Dr. Moradi regularly speaks at national and international conferences, and serves as a voluntary assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). He is recognized for his expertise in facial anatomy, aging, and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and has helped advance understanding of safe injection techniques and optimal aesthetic outcomes.

Enhancing Clinical Excellence at CLn Skin Care

Dr. Moradi's appointment reinforces CLn Skin Care's dedication to clinical integrity, innovation, and medical collaboration. His guidance will help ensure that CLn products remain both efficacious and well-tolerated, especially for individuals with sensitive, acne-prone, or compromised skin.

About CLn Skin Care

CLn Skin Care is a dermatologist-recommended skincare brand offering clinically tested products designed for compromised skin prone to acne, eczema and folliculitis. Using patented formulations with sodium hypochlorite, hypochlorous acid, salicylic acid and glycerin, CLn products are trusted by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and healthcare professionals nationwide.

For more information, visit www.clnwash.com .

