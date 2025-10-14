Career Certified Acquires Canada's SeeWhy Learning to Strengthen Learner-First Financial Education

This partnership strengthens Career Certified's securities and insurance education solutions while further expanding into Canada's growing market

HUNTSVILLE, ON AND DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Career Certified continues its expansion and has acquired SeeWhy Learning, a well-respected Canadian insurance and securities education company. With a "student-first" philosophy, both companies share a passion for innovating education with flexible delivery models and a laser-focus on student success. The acquisition highlights Career Certified's commitment to growth across multi-vertical education, not by simply investing in new career pathways, but by optimizing them through an integrated and scalable platform.

The team that built and nurtured SeeWhy Learning share a passion for training. Prior to founding SeeWhy Learning, they spent a decade honing their craft while leading the regulatory exams training for a major financial institution. Sensing an industry-wide need for simplified learning, and a vision in mind, SeeWhy Learning was born in 2008. The company quickly gained popularity because it keeps students engaged by simplifying complex language while providing real-life examples and memory aids to make challenging topics easier to understand.

"Our success has always been a function of students succeeding," said Andre Samuels, co-founder of SeeWhy Learning. "In the early years, we didn't even have a salesperson, trusting that if we helped individual students succeed at the grassroots level, many of them would tell their employers, eventually leading to corporate clients. We coined it the 'trickle-up' approach. There are many people to name, so I'll just say thank you to all SeeWhy Learning advocates. You know who you are."

Career Certified and SeeWhy Learning share common views: provide education that is accessible, supportive, and relational. Together, the companies will expand opportunities for learners at a critical moment for the Canadian financial services industry. With IFSE recently exiting the education space, a high-quality provider like SeeWhy Learning can ensure students have the support they need to navigate the licensing exams with confidence.

SeeWhy Learning's senior management team and employees will remain in place. They will continue to run operations in Canada while gaining access to Career Certified's investments in technology, innovation, compliance, and regulatory oversight.

It's all positive for the students, with enhanced resources to help them thrive in the financial services industry. "We wouldn't be here without our clients, and we can't wait to share what's next," said Cory Snyder, co-founder of SeeWhy Learning. "This next chapter allows us to elevate our game for Canadian learners at a time when the industry is looking at ways to access this kind of education. We are pleased to announce that Jason Knell recently assumed an expanded role as VP, Corporate and Advanced Programs. Fatema Nazarali, formerly of IFSE, joins the executive team as VP, Sales and Service."

"Now, we can do bigger things with SeeWhy Learning and for their community, without losing what has always differentiated them-their people and their passion," stated Gary Weiss, CEO of Career Certified. "Their expertise fits nicely into our Centers of Excellence model and checks all our boxes for a collaborative and fruitful integration. The fact that we truly enjoy this team is icing on the cake."

Career Certified celebrates this acquisition as an opportunity to elevate Canadian-born education, leadership, and market growth with expanded resources. By keeping SeeWhy Learning's leadership and relational approach at the center, the companies aim to preserve the trusted bond built with students over the past 17 years.

About SeeWhy Learning

SeeWhy Learning is a trusted name in securities and insurance exam prep to help individuals get licensed and stay licensed. Known for its practical, plain-language approach, and a rich bank of student relationships and business partnerships alike, SeeWhy Learning has helped over 150K+ Canadian learners succeed in their licensing journeys. Learn more at SeeWhyLearning.com

About Career Certified

Career Certified makes purpose attainable and lives better. From Pre-Licensing, Post-Licensing, Exam Prep and Continuing Education coursework to tools for the entire lifecycle of a professional's career, the company pairs an easy-to-use platform and flexible learning options with a deep understanding of students' needs conducive to guiding them to career freedom. Visit CareerCertified.com to learn more.

