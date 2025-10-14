Pulsar Launches Insights Agents for Media and Social Intelligence

LONDON, UK AND LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / We're introducing Insights Agents in Pulsar to transform how media, social, audience and narrative intelligence are carried out within your teams.

Pulsar launches Insights Agents



We are calling it TeamMates: starting today, you can hire skilled collaborators based on the outcomes you need. Each TeamMate has expertise, skills and the ability to make judgements, and is ready to expand the capabilities of your team.

The first batch of Insight Agents is trained to carry out the most critical and frequent use cases in social listening & media monitoring, audience intelligence and narrative detection. To start off, we're launching sets of agents serving four main insights functions:

Sentinels (designed for alerting)

Oracles (for prediction)

Custodians (for compliance)

Analysts (for research).

Sentinels, skilled in monitoring, sifting, anomaly detection and escalation, are designed for real-time monitoring of potential issues for your organization such as crises, and threats. Sentinels are trained to scan, detect and triage across large conversations and escalate any anomaly into actions such as alerts, risk scores, suppressing/block actions and internal incident tickets.

Oracles, designed for forecasting and prediction, aim to help you see around corners, predict shifts, scenarios, and impact. Trained on historical signals, calendars, and leading indicators, Oracles pattern-mine and imagine scenarios in order to create forecasts, plan ahead, and recommend actions.

Custodians, whose mission is to keep systems, data and content compliant and secure, are Pulsar's governance and compliance AI agents. They are skilled in data stewardship, redaction, guidelines and policy orchestration, and redactions. They approve or block copy, creative and influencers, issue compliance reports, explain why a compliance decision was made, and allow humans to override them.

Finally, Analysts will help you answer briefs, attribute causality, produce reports and dashboards, and issue 'next-step' recommendations. These agents -trained in narrative mapping, audience segmentation, multi-source synthesis, and benchmarking- can help you across many of the most frequent and useful research questions.

Agentic workflows can change the way your teams operate, enabling them to focus on the key levers and driving impact, while delegating some of the most time-consuming and complex tasks. Instead of passively waiting for instructions, Pulsar's AI agents can proactively anticipate needs or issues, carry out routine tasks, uncover anomalies in your datasets, and prompt responses at scale, 24/7.

"While autonomous agents dominate the headlines, the real business value today comes from AI that operates within guardrails-equipped with structured workflows and real-time data to make better decisions, not just more decisions," said Francesco D'Orazio, founder of Pulsar. "The paradigm shift in intelligence isn't from human to AI-it's from AI autonomy to AI judgment. AI's power lies in synthesizing vast knowledge to inform decisions, not in acting independently without full context. Our Insights Agents are built to deliver insights that humans can act on with context," he said.

