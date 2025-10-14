Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: Sunshine Biopharma Allocates $5 Million for Investment in Bitcoin as Strategic Reserve Asset to Enhance Treasury Resilience

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the "Company"), a leading pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals, today announced its Board of Directors has formally approved a strategic investment of $5 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as a strategic reserve asset. This move aligns with Sunshine Biopharma's broader strategy to strengthen its financial foundation while advancing its pipeline of generic prescription drugs and proprietary mRNA-based cancer therapies and antiviral drug candidates.

The Company's Bitcoin investment of $5 million will be executed over time through a regulated digital asset custodian or, the purchase of an ETF or a proxy stock. The Company plans to increase its holdings of Bitcoin by allocating additional funds as such funds become available in the future.

"We view Bitcoin not just as a hedge, but as a high-conviction asset with asymmetric upside," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "In an environment of persistent monetary expansion, Bitcoin offers a unique combination of scarcity, liquidity, and global accessibility. It's a natural complement to our long-term capital strategy."

The Company remains fully committed to its core mission of delivering life-saving therapeutics and will continue to focus on its drug development pipeline, including its antiviral small molecules, mRNA-based cancer therapies, and generic drug portfolio.

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 74 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and more than 12 additional drugs planned to be launched in 2026. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (the "Company") that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company's drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Sebaaly, CFO

Direct Line: 514-814-0464

camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com

SOURCE: Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

