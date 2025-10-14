CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Lands Major Order from Bronx Dispensary "Smoking Scholars," Signaling Explosive Growth Ahead for CBD-Infused Drinks Division

Strong consumer demand and rapid market adoption drive CBDL's beverage expansion as top-selling CBD Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade, and Lavender Lemonade hit the shelves of Smoking Scholars in New York City - setting the stage for record-breaking revenue in Q4 and beyond.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL), parent company of CBD Vault, proudly announces a major order from Smoking Scholars Dispensary, located at 784 Allerton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10467, marking a powerful expansion milestone in the company's rapidly growing beverage division.

Smoking Scholars, a premier dispensary serving thousands of customers across the Bronx and greater New York City area, has officially placed a large-scale order of CBDL's top-performing drinks, including:

16oz 50mg CBD Lemonade

16oz 25mg CBD Raspberry Lemonade

16oz 25mg CBD Lavender Lemonade

CBD-Infused Water

These top-tier beverages have quickly become fan favorites for their refreshing taste, balanced CBD infusion, and consistent quality. Their arrival at Smoking Scholars represents a major win for CBDL's East Coast expansion strategy, opening the door to recurring orders, brand visibility, and strategic retail placement in one of the most dynamic cannabis and wellness markets in the country.

The CBD beverage market continues to show unprecedented growth, projected to exceed $4.2 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 25%. With consumer interest surging in functional wellness drinks, CBDL's infused beverage line is strategically positioned to capture a significant share of this booming sector.

"This is an extremely exciting development for the company," said a spokesperson for CBD Life Sciences Inc. "The Bronx represents one of the most competitive and lucrative retail markets in the U.S. - and getting our beverages onto Smoking Scholars' shelves proves that CBDL is no longer just participating in the CBD industry, we're leading a movement. The momentum behind our CBD drinks has been phenomenal, and we're already in discussions with several additional dispensaries eager to join the wave."

This major order also reflects the direct results of CBDL's participation at the NECANN Cannabis Conference, where the company showcased its expanding product portfolio to hundreds of retail buyers, distributors, and dispensary owners. The event has already produced multiple partnership leads and letters of intent, with Smoking Scholars being one of several new accounts developed through these networking efforts.

The partnership is expected to generate substantial recurring revenue through bulk beverage orders, with projections indicating six-figure monthly sales potential as the company onboards additional dispensary partners. Beyond this milestone, CBDL has ongoing negotiations with retailers and dispensaries across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, creating a growing regional pipeline of future sales and distribution opportunities.

As the functional beverage space continues to gain mainstream traction, CBDL's infused drink line stands out for its clean ingredients, exceptional flavor, and reliable dosage consistency - all qualities that drive strong customer retention and retailer reorders.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC: CBDL) under its retail subsidiary CBD Vault, specializing in premium hemp-derived wellness products, including topicals, tinctures, edibles, and infused beverages. Through innovation, strategic partnerships, and a rapidly expanding retail network, the company continues to deliver consistent growth and long-term shareholder value.

