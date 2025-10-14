Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering crypto stocks issues a snapshot of some of the stocks and ETF's betting on the future of Dogecoin (DOGE), featuring Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), pioneering a new era of digital marketing and financial innovation.

Stocks and ETF's Betting on the Future of Dogecoin and the Digital Asset Revolution

Bitcoin broke the barriers and blazed a trail for crypto ETF's, with BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT) becoming the most profitable fund ever. Now Dogecoin (DOGE) just experienced a seismic change with the launch of the world's first Dogecoin ETF, $DOJE, hitting the NYSE Arca in September 2025. This goes beyond a simple win for Dogecoin; it is the beginning of mainstream acceptance and legitimacy, and companies are betting big.

Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) announced the appointment of Chris Ensey, CEO of Aligned, former CEO and COO of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), and former Chief Technical Advisor of Gryphon Digital Mining (now American Bitcoin Mining Corp.) (NASDAQ: ABTC), to its Board of Directors, effective October 14, 2025. Ensey's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Thumzup prepares for its planned merger with Dogehash Technologies, Inc. and accelerates its evolution into a diversified digital innovation enterprise.

A seasoned technology executive with more than two decades of experience in cybersecurity, infrastructure, and data center development, Ensey is uniquely positioned to guide the Company's next phase of growth. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Aligned, a data and technology firm focused on GPU (graphics processing unit) cloud services for AI and high performance computing applications. Ensey also co-founded Gulp Data, a vanguard in data valuation and financing.

Ensey's career spans high-stakes roles across both public and private sectors. As COO and later interim CEO of Riot Blockchain, Ensey led strategic expansion and operational scaling during one of the most dynamic phases of the crypto market's development. His expertise has been tapped by companies like Marathon Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) and Gryphon Digital Mining (now American Bitcoin Mining). He has played a significant role in the building of several of the earliest institutional mining organizations in North America. At BlueVoyant, SafeNet, IBM, SAIC, and Dunbar Security Solutions, he advanced large-scale cybersecurity and infrastructure programs that continue to influence industry standards today.

"Chris brings an exceptional track record in technology and risk mitigation, experience that aligns perfectly with Thumzup's evolving vision," said Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup. "As we continue advancing towards effectuating the DogeHash merger and expanding our presence in the digital asset ecosystem, his expertise will be invaluable in guiding Thumzup's next chapter of growth and innovation.

In September, Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) announced its inaugural open-market acquisition of Dogecoin (DOGE), securing approximately 7.5 million tokens valued at roughly $2 million, at a weighted average price of $0.2665. This strategic addition of DOGE to its treasury coincides with the expected launch of the first Dogecoin (DOGE) exchange-traded funds (ETFs), widely regarded as a pivotal development that could accelerate mainstream and institutional investor adoption.

"Dogecoin's increasing recognition, supported by the expected launch of DOGE ETFs, is a transformative moment for the entire digital asset landscape," said Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. "Our recent Dogecoin accumulation, combined with our mining initiatives and treasury strategy, reinforces our commitment to supporting Dogecoin's evolution as both a community currency and a productive digital asset."

Building on this momentum, Thumzup is increasing its Dogecoin ecosystem involvement through its proposed acquisition of DogeHash, a cutting-edge Dogecoin mining operation boasting 2,500 advanced mining rigs, with an additional 1,000 units on order, which are expected to be installed later this year. This expansion follows Thumzup's successful $50 million common stock offering in August 2025, priced at $10 per share, earmarked for cryptocurrency accumulation and the procurement of high-performance DOGE mining rigs.

Also in September , REX-Osprey, the strategic collaboration between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, announced the launch of the REX-OspreyDOGE ETF (CBOE: DOJE) and the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (CBOE: XRPR), the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds to provide investors with spot exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP).

DOJE marks the first-ever Dogecoin ETF, offering direct spot exposure to one of the world's largest cryptocurrencies, recognized for its distinctive Shiba Inu mascot and active global community. By bringing DOGE into a regulated 1940 Act fund structure, REX-Osprey is expanding access to digital assets through innovative, first-to-market spot exposures. Investors can now trade an ETF that provides spot Dogecoin exposure seamlessly through traditional brokerage accounts.

Just announced yesterday in the sector, House of Doge Inc, the official commercial arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, said it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), the Gen Z engagement platform operating at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and digital media. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Brag House will acquire House of Doge in a reverse takeover transaction. The proposed merger, which has been unanimously approved by both Boards of Directors, will advance mainstream Dogecoin adoption and institutionalize Dogecoin's utility.

Transaction Highlights:

Merger establishes a publicly traded platform for the Dogecoin ecosystem, uniting two aligned entities at the intersection of digital finance, gaming, and cryptocurrency to create value for institutional and retail investors alike while supporting the broader Dogecoin community.

The combined entity will generate recurring, and diversified revenue through integrated advanced payment infrastructure, Dogecoin-denominated merchant services, proprietary data insights, licensing, and treasury activities at a global scale, and will hold a significant amount of Dogecoin within its framework.

Drives a regulated, yield-producing Dogecoin economy via new financial products through House of Doge's partnerships with 21Shares, Robinhood, and CleanCore Solutions (NYSE: ZONE), and strategic alliances that transform Dogecoin into a globally accessible, institutional-grade asset.

Unites Brag House's Gen Z community engine with Dogecoin-a top global cryptocurrency with crypto's most loyal community-to drive the next wave of digital currency adoption.

Implements robust corporate governance with House of Doge CEO Marco Margiotta appointed as CEO of the combined entity and a Board of Directors to be composed primarily of House of Doge appointees, ensuring leadership continuity and strategic alignment, with Brag House CEO Lavell Juan Malloy II continuing as a director.

Aligns two cohesive communities-Gen Z, with an estimated annual spending power of more than $350 billion, and the crypto economy-for extensive cultural reach, adoption, and scalability in mainstream digital currency utility.

Enables scalable, revenue-driven, high-impact engagement through branded college sports activations and proprietary digital SaaS solutions, designed to expand market reach and deliver long-term shareholder value.

Following the closing of the merger, Brag House will continue to operate as an autonomous vertical serving as the first institutional entry point for Dogecoin acceptance in the college ecosystem.

In August, Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) announced the closing of a private placement for the purchase and sale of 20 million Class A ordinary shares for aggregate gross proceeds of 30 million DOGE, at an acquisition cost of $0.2 per DOGE, to advance the Company's Dogecoin treasury.

Dogecoin Treasury KPIs as of August 11, 2025:

Holdings: 70,543,745 DOGE

Average Acquisition Cost: ~$0.2268 per DOGE

Pro Forma DOGE-Per-Share (DPS): ~0.80

"We continue to reimagine how capital formation can align with our digital asset strategy," said Jinghai Jiang, Chairman and CEO of Bit Origin. "This DOGE-denominated private placement enhances our ability to scale DOGE holdings while driving DOGE-Per-Share."

This private placement complements Bit Origin's previously announced $500 million equity purchase and convertible note facility, which together support the Company's goal of building one of the largest Dogecoin treasuries among publicly traded companies.

Research more crypto stocks at Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/Bitcoin-Cryptocurrency/Stocks_List.asp#

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This article featuring TZUP is paid for content and news dissemination. This is not investment opinion. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

