Intruder, a leader in exposure management, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "External Attack Surface Management Platform of the Year" award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, the annual program recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry.

Intruder's Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform continuously monitors customer attack surfaces to discover unknown assets, highlight exposures, and react quickly to dynamic environments. The platform helps separate real threats from noise, allowing security teams to fix critical issues likely to be exploited with its intelligent issue prioritization features.

Intruder performs automated subdomain discovery, identifying assets that are likely associated with a customer's infrastructure, and also automatically detects new services when they are spun up in connected cloud accounts. Intruder also discovers unknown assets, including subdomains, APIs, login pages, remote access servers, unnecessarily open ports and services, administrative panels for networking equipment, web apps, forms and accessible pages.

Users gain real-time visibility into attack surface changes like unexpected open ports or newly exposed services, automatically checking new or changed assets for vulnerabilities, and the platform combines multiple scanning engines, customizing the output to find 1000+ attack surface issues.

"Cumbersome tools hinder effective cybersecurity, and every minute spent fighting with toolsets is a minute that threats are not resolved. Intruder changes this with continuous monitoring of customer attack surfaces, highlighting exposures traditional scanners miss, and reacting quickly in an ever-evolving threat landscape," said Chris Wallis, founder and CEO of Intruder. "It's an honor to accept CyberSecurity Breakthrough's 'External Attack Surface Management Platform of the Year' award. We'll continue to deliver straightforward user experiences, making cybersecurity accessible to all companies, regardless of size or sophistication of their team."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year's winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today's increasingly complex threat landscape.

"Many companies only focus on securing the parts of their infrastructure that they know about, ignoring accidentally exposed assets such as subdomains or old staging or training environments," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Intruder addresses this issue head on, delivering continuous coverage, helps companies stay on top of their changing infrastructures and ensures that all their exposed assets are being scanned regularly. Intruder brings together continuous attack surface management, vulnerability scanning, and cloud security in one powerful platform."

