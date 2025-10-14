Anzeige
14.10.2025
14.10.2025
KVP International Strengthens Its Global Position with Rapid EU and Latin America Expansion

KVP accelerates growth with new EU distributor partnerships, Latin America distributor partnerships, expanded product categories, and the development of dedicated EU and LATAM distribution hubs.

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KVP International, the Better Pet Care Company, a global leader in veterinary consumables and patient care products, announced a series of major global expansion initiatives today, strengthening its position as one of the fastest-growing brands in animal health.

KVP Logo in Yellow

The company, already serving over 30 countries worldwide, continues to report record global sales and strong growth across both established and emerging markets.

Over the past year, KVP has added eight (8) new distributor partners across the European Union, three (3) new major distributors in Latin America, expanded its product portfolio into new categories, and is launching a dedicated EU distribution center scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. These developments support record global sales and reflect accelerating demand for KVP's innovative solutions from clinics and distributors worldwide.

"While much of the market has slowed, we've seen an incredible surge in engagement from partners who want to grow with us," said Ken Bowman, CEO of KVP International. "Our focus is on being reliable, creative, and relentlessly customer-driven. That approach is earning us new relationships every month."

In addition to its rapid EU growth, KVP is expanding throughout Latin America and investing in regional hiring to meet rising demand. The company's portfolio now includes advanced diagnostic products, sustainable consumables, and new patient care solutions designed to serve a broadening global customer base.

"This is an exciting moment for the industry," said Will Schwing, VP of Marketing at KVP International. "We're proving that even in a flat market, momentum and innovation still win. Every new partnership represents a shared belief that better pet care starts with better collaboration."

KVP's expansion efforts align with the company's long-term mission to create a more sustainable and connected global veterinary ecosystem. With strategic hires and infrastructure investments underway, KVP continues to set the pace for growth and innovation across the consumables category.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794963/KVP_Logo_PNG_Yellow_01_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kvp-international-strengthens-its-global-position-with-rapid-eu-and-latin-america-expansion-302582712.html

