Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 13:18 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Job Market Faces Pressure -- But London Job Show Brings a Beacon of Opportunity

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the UK job market continues to tighten, unemployment has risen to 4.8% and the number of vacancies has dipped. Yet, there are signs of stabilisation - with the ONS reporting that vacancies are beginning to level off. Amid these mixed signals, one event is offering a bright spot for jobseekers: a place where opportunity, innovation, and ambition converge.

www.londonjobshow.co.uk

London Job Show Returns to Westfield London with Future-Ready Careers and AI Upskilling

The capital's largest free recruitment event, the London Job Show, returns this autumn to Westfield London, Shepherd's Bush, bringing together the UK's top employers, thousands of live vacancies, and cutting-edge AI learning opportunities - all under one roof.

London, 17-18 October 2025 from 11am - 5pm on both days.

Sponsored by global online learning platform Udemy, the event is redefining what a job fair can be by combining recruitment with AI-powered upskilling to help jobseekers not only find work but future-proof their careers.

Over 70 leading organisations will be recruiting across multiple sectors, including engineering, retail, public services, hospitality, childcare, teaching, sales, IT, and head office functions. The wide range of employers reflects the diversity and strength of the UK job market, offering opportunities for people at all career levels, from entry positions to senior management.

Alongside these, 20 healthcare organisations from the NHS and private sector will be hiring for roles ranging from nursing and allied health to management and clinical support. International companies from Dubai, Canada, and Australia will also be recruiting, opening doors for UK professionals seeking global experience.

The partnership with Udemy highlights the event's forward-looking approach, offering visitors access to AI-driven short courses in technology, digital marketing, and management. This allows candidates to enhance their skills in real time and connect learning directly to live roles.

Jobseekers can also meet recruiters face-to-face, take part in free CV clinics and workshops, and hear from industry experts on career progression, interview success, and navigating the modern job market.

With over 30,000 visitors expected, the London Job Show remains the capital's go-to event for ambitious jobseekers eager to advance their careers, explore new industries, or gain a competitive edge in an ever-changing employment landscape.

Event Details:
Westfield London, Shepherd's Bush
Friday 17th & Saturday 18th October 2025
11am - 5pm both days
Free entry - register now at LondonJobShow.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795690/London_Job_Show_Photo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-job-market-faces-pressure--but-london-job-show-brings-a-beacon-of-opportunity-302583305.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.