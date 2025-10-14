New shares in Unlimit Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 16 October 2025. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue.

Name: Unlimit Group ISIN: DK0060816148 Short name: UNLGRP Number of shares before change: 4,322,392,475 shares Change: 99,999,999 shares Number of shares after change: 4,422,392,474 shares Subscription price: DKK 0.03 Face value: DKK 0.01 Orderbook ID: 138515

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S