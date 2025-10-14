Merus N.V.: Merus Announces Publication of an Abstract on Petosemtamab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

- Petosemtamab in combination with FOLFOX /FOLFIRI (1L and 2L mCRC) and as monotherapy (3L+ mCRC), demonstrates antitumor activity and a manageable safety profile



UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025(Nasdaq: MRUS) (Merus, the Company, we, or our), an oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics®), today announced initial interim clinical data as of an April 28, 2025 data cutoff from the ongoing phase 2 trial of the bispecific antibody petosemtamab in combination with standard of care FOLFOX/FOLFIRI in 1L, 2L metastatic CRC (mCRC) and petosemtamab monotherapy in 3L+ mCRC. Updated data will be presented in a plenary session oral presentation by Dr. Moh'd Khushman M.D., Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics on Friday, October 24 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

"We are encouraged by these early data indicating the promise of petosemtamab to combine safely with chemotherapy, and its potential to benefit a wide range of cancer patients that have metastatic colorectal cancer," said Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus. "We look forward to providing a more mature clinical update of a larger cohort of patients from a later cutoff date in our plenary session oral presentation."

Petosemtamab (MCLA-158: EGFR x LGR5 Biclonics®):

Presentation title: Petosemtamab (MCLA-158) monotherapy or with chemotherapy in metastatic colorectal cancer: Preliminary antitumor activity and safety data from a phase 2 trial

Observations in the abstract include:

As of an April 28, 2025 data cutoff date:

36 patients (pts) with left- and/or right-sided, KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF wildtype microsatellite stable mCRC received petosemtamab 1500 mg Q2W, in combination with FOLFOX/FOLFIRI or as monotherapy Pts treated in 1L or 2L had no prior anti-EGFR therapy Pts treated in 2L received 1 prior chemotherapy regimen in the metastatic setting Pts treated in 3L+ received at least 2 prior regimens in the metastatic setting, including a prior anti-EGFR therapy

1L petosemtamab with FOLFOX/FOLFIRI 7 pts were treated in 1L (6 FOLFOX and 1 FOLFIRI), with 6 ongoing 3 pts were efficacy evaluable, with median follow up of 2.6 months 1 unconfirmed complete response and 2 partial responses (PR; 1 unconfirmed) observed

2L petosemtamab with FOLFOX/FOLFIRI 10 pts were treated in 2L (1 FOLFOX and 9 FOLFIRI), with 8 ongoing 8 were efficacy evaluable, with median follow up of 3.4 months 4 PRs (2 unconfirmed), 3 stable diseases (SD; all ongoing) and 1 clinical deterioration prior to first scan

All unconfirmed responses in 1L and 2L were continuing on therapy without disease progression

3L+ petosemtamab monotherapy: 19 pts were treated, with 12 pts ongoing 14 were efficacy evaluable, with median follow up 2.5 months, 1 unconfirmed PR ongoing without disease progression, 6 SDs (all ongoing), 6 progressive diseases and 1 death unrelated to treatment prior to first scan observed

Petosemtamab safety: No fatal treatment-related TEAEs observed in each cohort Petosemtamab plus FOLFOX: Most frequent treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) regardless of causality (all Grades [G]/G3) were dermatitis acneiform (71%/0%), constipation (43%/0%), fatigue (43%/0%), and peripheral neuropathy (43%/0%) Petosemtamab plus FOLFIRI: Most frequent TEAEs regardless of causality (all G/G3) were diarrhea (70%/0%), mucosal inflammation (50%/10%), and fatigue (40%/0%) Petosemtamab monotherapy: Most frequent TEAEs regardless of causality (all G/G3) were rash (58%/0%), and nausea (26%/0%)





Presentations:

