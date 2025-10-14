Dexory, the leading provider of real-time warehouse intelligence, visibility and autonomous solutions, today announced it has raised $165 million. This milestone reflects the value customers derive from the solution, resulting in strong growth since the company's Series B in 2024. Eurazeo, through its Growth team, led the $100M Series C round, with participation from LTS Growth and Endeavor Catalyst, alongside existing investors DTCP, Atomico, Lakestar, Elaia, Latitude Ventures, Wave-X and others. In addition, Bootstrap Europe expanded the existing growth debt facility.

Since its Series B, Dexory has expanded the reach of its AI-enabled data-intelligence platform, DexoryView, across Europe, North America, and APAC, and established its North American headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. This global footprint enables the company's autonomous robots to capture and deliver the largest pool of live warehouse data and insights, driving significant improvements in efficiency, visibility, and scalability for its customers. Today, the platform is used by logistics leaders such as GXO, Maersk and DHL; manufacturers including Stellantis and GE Appliances; and by customers across pharmaceuticals, retail and eCommerce.

The new funding will accelerate Dexory's product roadmap and expand access to its technology, removing key bottlenecks in warehouse transformation. In a market often stuck in pilots and overpromises, Dexory delivers immediate value. Customers gain live visibility and dependable, scalable insights without long lead times or operational disruption.

"This new round allows us to bring forward transformational capabilities that our customers are asking for," said Andrei Danescu, CEO and Co-Founder of Dexory. "By combining full-stack engineering with zero customer complexity, we are building advanced agentic systems powered by the industry's richest set of real-world logistics data. This will help warehouses and supply chains shift from systems of record to true systems of action."

As the industry looks for partners who can deliver innovative and reliable systems, this funding will enable Dexory to help warehouses self-optimise, anticipate challenges, and coordinate tasks seamlessly between people, machinery, and systems. It will also support new approaches to deploying large-scale distributed intelligence for legacy industries, opening the door to the next generation of resilient and adaptive supply chains.

Dexory will also strengthen its commercial teams and expand across multiple international markets as well as serving new sectors. This growth is underpinned by intelligence grounded in real operational data, including more than half a billion warehouse location scans. As a result, Dexory's AI is reliable and immediately impactful for smarter decision-making across customer operations.

"We are excited to back Dexory as they continue to scale the impact of their platform and grow their global footprint," said Raluca Ragab, Partner at Eurazeo. "Dexory's extraordinary combination of robotic and software engineering strength bridges the constraints of the physical supply chain with the power of AI-optimised intelligence, harnessing operational data at scale and turning it into actionable insights. We see a vast global market ahead, and Dexory is uniquely positioned to help the industry leap into the future."

