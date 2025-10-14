Timekettle Debuts at GITEX 2025, Signaling Next Step in Middle East Growth

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Timekettle , a global leader in AI-powered translation, makes its debut at GITEX, one of the most influential tech events in the Middle East, occupying Stand 55 in Hall 2 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17. This appearance highlights the brand's latest technological strides, underscoring its efforts to both visibility and strategic partnerships as it expands into the region.

GITEX has long served as a global nexus for innovation in information technology, telecom, and smart solutions. For companies seeking to enter Middle Eastern and broader global markets, this expo offers unmatched exposure to industry leaders, channel partners, and forward-looking consumers.

W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds for Seamless, Real-time Multilingual Communication

At the expo, Timekettle showcases a lineup of its latest products, highlighting the W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds. Since its launch at IFA 2025 , the W4 has added support for Bengali, expanding Timekettle's translation coverage to 43 languages and 96 accents.

The W4 represents a leap forward in real-time communication. It is the first device to integrate bone-voiceprint sensor voice capture with AI-powered translation based on large language models. By isolating speech from surrounding noise, it delivers translations with 98% accuracy and an ultra-low 0.2-second response time.

Building on the success of the W4 Pro over-ear model for professionals, the new in-ear version combines high performance with portability. Its ergonomic design and precisely aligned microphone ensure clear voice pickup, while its Navy Blue and Sandy Gold finishes blend style with function.

Bone conduction technology captures speech vibrations directly through the skull, eliminating background noise and preventing sound leakage. This enables clear, private conversations even in crowded or noisy environments. Smart features such as auto-switching between listening and speaking modes, and a flip-share case for two-way translation make the device effortless to use.

The W4 offers up to four hours of translation or eight hours of music playback, extendable to 10 and 18 hours respectively with the charging case.

Powered by Timekettle's latest AI translation system, Babel OS 2.0, the W4 combines real-time prediction, contextual understanding, and adaptive lexicons to deliver near-human fluency. AI voice-cloning feature, slated for 2026, will further personalize the translation experience.

Expanding Presence in the Middle East

Timekettle has already established a presence in the Middle East, with its products available at Sharaf DG and Virgin Megastore, two of the region's leading retail chains. Its debut at GITEX marks a significant step toward deeper market engagement and the strengthening of partnerships with premium distribution channels.

To learn more about how Timekettle fuses AI, translation, and hardware to transform cross-language communication across regions and the brand's latest products, please visit: https://www.timekettle.co/ .

About Timekettle

Since its inception in 2016, Timekettle has been at the forefront of cross-language communication innovation. With award-winning products and a global user base of over one million, Timekettle continues to set new standards in AI translation technology, striving to achieve universal communication freedom.

