Lafayette, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD), a national leader of in-home, technology-enabled post-acute respiratory care, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 21st at 11:00 AM PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Trae Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer will be giving the presentation.

During the presentation, Mr. Fitzgerald will provide insights into Viemed's operational priorities, financial performance, and strategic direction. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Tuesday, October 21st

Time: 11:00 AM

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at www.viemed.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

