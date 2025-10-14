Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) ("Searchlight" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 14,000,000 Units consisting of one common share and one full purchase warrant at a price of $0.055 per unit (the "Offering"). Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.10 per share for a period of 4 years from the date of issue.

Searchlight intends to use the gross proceeds of up to $770,000 of the Offering to fund exploration expenditures on its portfolio of mineral properties and for general working capital.

Closing of the proposed Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Finders fees may be payable in connection with this private placement. All the securities issuable will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

"Stephen Wallace"

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

