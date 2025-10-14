Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Verano.AI, a leading innovator in AI-driven regulatory compliance and workflow automation, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Monday, October 20th at 330pm PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Clay Swerdelian, CEO and Co-founder will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

At the conference, Verano.AI will showcase how its platform accelerates compliance processes, mitigates risk, and delivers high-fidelity audit trails for regulated industries."We're excited to take the stage at LD Micro and bring Verano's transformative vision to the investor community," said Mr. Swerdelian. "Our platform is already helping early adopters reduce regulatory overhead and stay ahead of evolving rules - and our presentation will highlight new product enhancements, strategic partnerships, and our road map for scaling into adjacent markets."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Monday, October 20th

Time: 330pm

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Verano.AI

Verano.AI is an AI-driven technology company that has created verified proprietary AI Agents to automate compliance auditing at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods. Through partnerships with such as Deloitte and ServiceNow, Verano.AI is building a scalable, data-rich platform available across industries and verticals.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

To learn more about LD Micro, visit:

http://www.ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets LLC, visit:

https://www.freedomcapmkts.com/

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

SOURCE: LD Micro