Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Change of Auditor

14.10.2025 14:00 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited(the 'Company')

Change of Auditor

The Company today announces the outcome of a formal and competitive tender process for its external auditor, overseen by the Audit & Risk Committee. Following a detailed evaluation of each participating firm, the Audit & Risk Committee has recommended, and the Board has endorsed, the appointment of KPMG Channel Islands Limited as the external auditor of the Company for the year-ending 31 December 2026. The appointment has been approved by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. A resolution to approve this appointment will be put to shareholders at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting.

PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP ('PwC'), who have been the Company's auditor since 2016 will continue in the role until that time, and will therefore undertake the audit for the year-ending 31 December 2025.

For further information contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

14 October 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
